Better is the enemy of good, at least where curiosity about what is technically possible is combined with openness to new solutions. With this spirit, a Saarland entrepreneur who turned a garage company into a pharmaceutical importer with an annual turnover of more than 600 million euros now wants to revolutionize the world of heating. Edwin Kohl is foregoing the combination of photovoltaics on the roof and heat pumps outdoors, known as the favorite project of green politicians, and yet the first apartment building that is about to be occupied with the technology combination he devised is supposed to offer cozy warmth in winter and pleasant room temperatures in summer – without any use of fossil fuels.