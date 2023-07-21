Climate, NASA experts: “June and July the hottest months on Earth for centuries”

This year will be the warmest July in “hundreds, if not thousands, of years”. This is the prediction made by NASA climatologist Gavin Schmidt. “We are seeing unprecedented changes around the world: the heat waves we are seeing in the United States, Europe and China are breaking records everywhere,” the director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies said yesterday during a meeting at NASA headquarters, which was attended by experts and insiders including agency administrator Bill Nelson and climate adviser Katherine Calvin.

“There has been a rise in temperatures over the past four decades,” Schmidt told reporters. “June was the hottest month on Earth and July is on track to be the same for hundreds, if not thousands of years,” he added.

According to the expert, the odds that 2023 will be the hottest year on record so far are increasing. It is currently 50 percent, he estimates, although other scientists estimate it to be 80 percent. “But we expect 2024 to be an even hotter year as we start with the El Nino event starting now and peaking later this year,” Schmidt continued.

Precisely because El Nino has just begun, Schmidt said, the heat of recent weeks cannot be attributed to this atmospheric phenomenon. According to the climatologist, “what we are seeing is generalized heat, practically everywhere, particularly in the oceans. We have been seeing record sea surface temperatures, even outside the tropics, for many months now.”