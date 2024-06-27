Climate | Mykkänen admits that reducing logging is the only action that can bring Finland’s carbon sinks to the required level

Climate|According to the government’s recent annual climate report, Finland is falling behind both national climate goals and EU obligations.

27.6. 18:39

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The government published its annual climate report, according to which Finland is not achieving its climate goals at the current pace. Finland’s carbon sink is stuck close to zero, and major measures are needed to restore it. According to Minister Kai Mykkänen, reducing the felling of forests is the only large enough measure to bring the carbon sinks to the required level. However, Mykkänen asks whether calculating the logging level is achievable and whether the government has the tools to guide it. According to the opinion of the climate panel and the joint report of the Finnish Natural Resources Agency, the Finnish Environment Institute and VTT, the government’s current climate measures are not sufficient.

Forests reducing logging is the only action large enough to bring Finland’s carbon sinks to the required level, states the Minister of Climate and Environment Kai Mykkänen (cook).

Carbon sink means the binding of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to, for example, growing trees or soil.

Published by the government on Thursday annual climate report according to the current pace, Finland will not achieve its goal recorded in the Climate Act to reduce emissions by 60 percent by 2030 or to be carbon neutral in 2035.

Carbon sinks due to the decrease, net emissions, i.e. the difference between emissions and sinks, have not really shrunk in Finland in the 21st century, although emissions from the emissions trading sector, i.e. industry and energy production, have decreased promisingly.

According to the annual climate report, without “significant additional measures” in the land use sector, it is likely that the goals will not be achieved. The land use sector includes forestry, agricultural land and other land use, i.e. emissions from deforestation and peat fields, for example.

“The land use sector is a 20 million ton problem,” Mykkänen told reporters when presenting the annual climate report.

“The biggest single thing [siinä] is the number of fellings.”

Mykkänen’s comment means that Finland’s carbon sinks should be brought to a higher level by about 20 million tons by 2035 in order to achieve the goal. At that time, emissions and sinks would be equal and would cancel each other out.

Now, however, the sinks are stuck at about zero. A big reason for that is the increase in deforestation in the long term. Even ten years ago, land use sinks were around 20 million tons, and the task seemed easy in that regard.

Carbon sinks is needed not only to meet the 2035 goal but also to stay in EU commitments.

Mykkänen compares that, for example, supporting wetland farming could improve land use by 0.6 million tons. It would help, but not on a sufficient scale.

“If we want the sink to recover enough to reach carbon neutrality, then in addition to other measures, the logging level must drop somewhat from the current level,” says Mykkänen.

“Is it achievable? And does the state have the tools to guide it?” he asks right after.

The hard core of climate action is giving up fossil energy sources. The Helsinki energy company Helen has promised to close the Salmisaaari coal power plant in 2025.

The government cannot oblige wood buyers to buy less or sellers to sell less wood – that would be interference with property rights.

Mute however, mentions that even the state would have ways to change the sink effect of forestry to a more positive “five to ten million tons”.

One way would be to use legislation to influence rotation times, i.e. the age of forest that can be felled, says Mykkänen. Final felling refers to the thinning of older, slow-growing stands.

Legislation could also influence the fact that thinning fellings are not done too violently.

However, Mykkänen does not reveal whether the government has plans to implement these measures.

“The means by which this is done is the place for a big social debate,” he says.

“However, the goal is a sustainable level of forest use. A solution must be sought in which the forest sector finds value added growth in something other than volumes [määrien] about growth.”

According to Mykkänen, the actions will be more detailed when the government makes a climate and energy strategy next winter.

Climate panel fresh commitment as well as the Finnish Natural Resources Agency, the Finnish Environment Institute and VTT joint report just stated that the government’s current climate measures are not sufficient.

“Additional measures are needed in all sectors to achieve climate and energy goals”, reads the title of the latter.

Mute reminds that the future is affected by many such development costs that are difficult to predict.

Finland’s carbon sink will be greatly affected by whether forest growth continues to slow down. Climate change is already affecting Finnish forests in surprising ways. Global warming also increases soil emissions in peatlands.

It is also difficult to predict the development of the world market for pulp and cardboard. They greatly affect logging in Finland.

There are also uncertainties on the side of emission reductions. Even individual investment decisions can be significant.

For example, when SSAB decided to renew its steel production to clean technology first in Lulea, Sweden and only later in Raahe, Finland, a very significant emission reduction was postponed for years by the decision of one company. The Raahe steel mill produces about 8 percent of Finland’s annual carbon dioxide emissions.

There can also be positive surprises, says Mykkänen.

“In big matters, such as industry, energy and transport, we are now moving forward in a way that is better than what ten years ago I dared to consider probable for Finland,” he states.

Climate annual reports has been published since 2019. In them, the government keeps parliament informed about the progress of climate measures.

The stories have standard parts, but also optional additional themes.

This year, additional sections included Finland’s carbon footprint and the relationship between climate action and biodiversity conservation.