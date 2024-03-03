This Sunday, according to Forecast general of National Metereological Serviceapparently you will feel more heat in several states and frost will be minimal, especially in northern states, in addition to the fact that rains They will also be few, and contrast, there will be strong winds in various entities.

at dawn

In the early hours of this Sunday, the entry of humidity caused by the polar jet stream will produce rains with intervals of showers and winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in Baja California, gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora, as well as gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California Sur.

A dry line in the north of the country and the subtropical jet stream will cause strong winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

In addition, low pressure channels extended over the east and southeast of Mexico, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, combined with the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will generate occasional heavy rains in Chiapas, showers in Veracruz and Oaxaca, and heavy rains. isolated in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Likewise, strong gusts of wind with possible dust devils are expected in the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, including the Valley of Mexico.

On day

Today, a new cold front will approach Baja California, interact with the subtropical jet stream and produce strong gusts of wind with possible dust devils in the Baja California Peninsula and Sonora.

In turn, the dry line will prevail over the Mexican northeast and, when combined with the subtropical jet stream, will generate rain and strong winds in said region. A low pressure channel will remain over the southeast of the country and will increase the probability of rain and showers in that region, as well as in the east of the national territory.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at mid-levels of the atmosphere will continue to generate a warm to hot environment and a low probability of rain in much of the Mexican Republic, including the Valley of Mexico.

Cold, rain, heat and winds

Forecast of minimum temperatures (COLD) for this Sunday, March 3, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountain ranges of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Very cold to freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, March 3, 2024:

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures (HEAT) for this Sunday, March 3, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos (south).

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico (southwest), Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Wind and wave forecast for this Sunday, March 3, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Surf

Waves 2 to 3 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.