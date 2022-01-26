Do not put away your thermal clothing or your best jacket yet, since during the time of january 26, 2022 there will be low temperature and probability of frost so the environment will be cold to very cold in the State of Mexico.

During the morning scattered clouds are forecast, a cold to very cold environment and probability of frost in high areas that surround the region, this according to information provided by the National Meteorological System (SMN).

For the rest of this Wednesday it is expected to see a partly cloudy sky and no rain both in Edomex and in Mexico City.

The thermometer of the region will mark maximum temperature between 22 and 24 degrees Celsiusas well as minimum temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees Celcius.

The wind will blow from the south and southwest from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Tomorrow’s weather January 27, Edomex

Take into account the weather forecasts for the tomorrow’s weather January 27, 2022 in the State of Mexicoso it is expected cold to very cold environment with possibility of frost in high areas surrounding the Valley of Mexico.

As if that were not enough, it is also expected to experience sky with scattered clouds on Thursday morning and partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon, without rains in both entities.