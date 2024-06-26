Between the night of this Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, there will be presentations rains of varying intensity in most of Mexico, due to the presence of various meteorological phenomena, as well as possible formation of tornadoes in Sonora and three more states.
This information was confirmed by Conagua, through the climate forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN). In the statement they explain that two low pressure channels, one located in the northwest, west and center of the country and another in the northeast, will interact with divergence in height and the entry of humidity from both coastlines. This combination will generate showers and heavy to very heavy rains in these regions, with intense rains particularly in Sonora, Chihuahua, Puebla and Veracruz. In addition, strong winds are expected with possible formation of whirlwinds in Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas.
At the same time, a low pressure channel over the Yucatan Peninsula, together with moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, as well as divergence at altitude, will cause showers and heavy rains in the southeast of the country and on the peninsula, with intense rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas.
Detailed rain and wind forecast
Very heavy to intense rains (75 to 150 mm):
- Sonora
- Chihuahua
- Puebla
- Veracruz
- Oaxaca
- Chiapas
Heavy to very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm):
- San Luis Potosi
- Michoacan
- Mexico state
- Mexico City
- Tlaxcala
Intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm):
- Tamaulipas
- Durango
- Sinaloa
- Nayarit
- Jalisco
- Colima
- Guanajuato
- Queretaro
- Gentleman
- Morelos
- Warrior
- Tabasco
- Campeche
- Quintana Roo
Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm):
- Coahuila
- New Lion
- Zacatecas
- Aguascalientes
- Yucatan
Isolated rain (0.1 to 5 mm):
- Baja California
- Baja California Sur
- Winds and temperatures
Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible whirlwinds:
- Sonora
- Chihuahua
- Coahuila
- Tamaulipas
Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils:
- Baja California
- Baja California Sur
- New Lion
- San Luis Potosi
- Zacatecas
- Durango
- Aguascalientes
- Jalisco
- Michoacan
- Guanajuato
- Queretaro
- Gentleman
- Puebla
- Tlaxcala
- Mexico state
- Mexico City
Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C:
Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C:
- Baja California Sur
- Sonora
- Sinaloa
- Northeast Durango
- Chihuahua
- Coahuila
- New Lion
- Tamaulipas
- Tabasco
- Campeche
- Yucatan
Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C:
- Michoacan
- Warrior
- Oaxaca
- Chiapas
- Morelos
- Puebla
- San Luis Potosi
- Veracruz
- Quintana Roo
Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C:
- Durango
- Mexico state
- Puebla
- Oaxaca
The expected heavy rains could be accompanied by electrical shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail, which can cause increases in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, flooding and flooding in low areas of the aforementioned states.
