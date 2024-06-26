Between the night of this Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, there will be presentations rains of varying intensity in most of Mexico, due to the presence of various meteorological phenomena, as well as possible formation of tornadoes in Sonora and three more states.

This information was confirmed by Conagua, through the climate forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN). In the statement they explain that two low pressure channels, one located in the northwest, west and center of the country and another in the northeast, will interact with divergence in height and the entry of humidity from both coastlines. This combination will generate showers and heavy to very heavy rains in these regions, with intense rains particularly in Sonora, Chihuahua, Puebla and Veracruz. In addition, strong winds are expected with possible formation of whirlwinds in Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas.

At the same time, a low pressure channel over the Yucatan Peninsula, together with moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, as well as divergence at altitude, will cause showers and heavy rains in the southeast of the country and on the peninsula, with intense rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Detailed rain and wind forecast

Very heavy to intense rains (75 to 150 mm):

Sonora

Chihuahua

Puebla

Veracruz

Oaxaca

Chiapas

Heavy to very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm):

San Luis Potosi

Michoacan

Mexico state

Mexico City

Tlaxcala

Intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm):

Tamaulipas

Durango

Sinaloa

Nayarit

Jalisco

Colima

Guanajuato

Queretaro

Gentleman

Morelos

Warrior

Tabasco

Campeche

Quintana Roo

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm):

Coahuila

New Lion

Zacatecas

Aguascalientes

Yucatan

Isolated rain (0.1 to 5 mm):

Baja California

Baja California Sur

Winds and temperatures

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible whirlwinds:

Sonora

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Tamaulipas

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils:

Baja California

Baja California Sur

New Lion

San Luis Potosi

Zacatecas

Durango

Aguascalientes

Jalisco

Michoacan

Guanajuato

Queretaro

Gentleman

Puebla

Tlaxcala

Mexico state

Mexico City

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C:

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C:

Baja California Sur

Sonora

Sinaloa

Northeast Durango

Chihuahua

Coahuila

New Lion

Tamaulipas

Tabasco

Campeche

Yucatan

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C:

Michoacan

Warrior

Oaxaca

Chiapas

Morelos

Puebla

San Luis Potosi

Veracruz

Quintana Roo

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C:

Durango

Mexico state

Puebla

Oaxaca

The expected heavy rains could be accompanied by electrical shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail, which can cause increases in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, flooding and flooding in low areas of the aforementioned states.