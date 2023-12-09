Climate meeting | Political turmoil began in Dubai: Ministers have a couple of days to find an agreement on the fate of oil, coal and gas

The UN climate conference in Dubai is drawing to a close. The ministers must now agree on the steps towards a fossil-free world.

Oilphasing out the use of coal and natural gas is the hottest topic in the oil nation of Dubai, where the UN climate conference is coming to an end.

The world’s decision-makers have only a couple of days to find an agreement on future actions to curb climate change. The meeting is scheduled to end on Tuesday.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries are looking for global goals for renewable energy and energy efficiency, as well as for phasing out the use of fossil fuels.

An agreement is still far away. However, there is a broad consensus that without a significant reduction in fossil fuels, it will be very difficult to limit global warming to the critical 1.5 degrees.

Key themes in Dubai are reducing emissions, adapting to climate change and climate finance.

On Friday evening, the United Arab Emirates, the country holding the presidency, made a proposal, on the basis of which the ministers of different countries started to twist compromises. The political phase of the meeting began.

From Finland The Minister of Environment and Climate will participate in the final negotiations in Dubai Kai Mykkänen (cook). According to him, the EU pursues the most ambitious goals possible to get rid of fossil fuels.

“It would be important to send a message to the business community that the superpowers, China, India, the United States and the EU, are together ready to speed up the pace and reverse the decline in the use of fossil fuels,” Mykkänen said on Saturday.

“Now is the time to invest in emission-free technology.”

See also Video | A robotic camera collided with an alligator in a drain in Florida Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen.

Another important question, according to Mykkänen, is how Western countries are ready to help developing countries’ technological transition to a clean economy.

The pressure to reduce fossil fuels is strong, but oil-producing countries in particular are fighting back hard. The Presidency is planning to increase oil production.

Meeting started fast. Right from the start, an agreement was reached on the fund for compensation for climate damage and the funding to be put into it.

The host country of the meeting, the United Arab Emirates, committed to give one hundred million dollars to the fund, as did Germany.

Read more: The climate meeting started surprisingly – the United Arab Emirates to finance the repair of climate damage

The establishment of the climate damage fund and the related financial commitments right at the beginning of the meeting created a good spirit, says the leading expert Wind Hietaniemi From Sitra.

The decision broke the “firewall” typical of the climate meeting between developing countries and industrialized countries. The fund is especially important for vulnerable countries, such as Pacific island nations.

“The fact that the United Arab Emirates came on board as the first financier was a big deal. Now it was recognized that the world has changed,” says Hietaniemi.

The United Arab Emirates has traditionally belonged to the group of developing countries, but now it joined the camp of money lenders. However, the old land arrangements do not change quickly. There are disagreements, among other things, about the sharing of responsibility.

The huge contradiction is that the chairman wears many hats. Dubai is one of the ten largest oil and gas producers in the world. Leading the climate meeting Sultan al-Jaber also manages a large oil company.

“However, the UAE seems to be taking the chairmanship seriously. It helps and enables progress in content matters,” says Hietaniemi.

According to Hietaniemi, the success of the meeting requires a strong final paper in order to move forward in the phase-out of fossil fuels.

“Of course, it needs funding to support it. It’s about the whole.”

of Dubai the meeting is the first to examine how the countries have progressed in their emission reductions in relation to the goal agreed in Paris in 2015.

The commitments so far are not enough to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.

Finland negotiates at the climate meeting as part of the EU. The goal is to keep the 1.5 degree goal outlined in Paris in 2015 still achievable.

The most important document to be produced at the meeting is the global situation overview.

The draft prepared by the chairman is the Finnish chief negotiator Marjo Nummelinin such that negotiations can be continued based on it. The core issues are fossil fuels, the energy transition and financing.

Finland’s chief negotiator Marjo Nummelin.

“Ultimately, it’s about political will. The positions of the parties are far from each other. The following days will show how skilled a negotiator the chairman of the meeting is,” says Nummelin.

Environmental organization Head of Greenpeace’s international delegation Kaisa Kosonen According to

“We have come here to make history. Now we are applying for the first time to phase out fossil fuels,” says Kosonen.

“The fact is that there is no way to reach the 1.5 degree goal without getting rid of fossil fuels.”

Achieving it requires support for African countries that are unable to implement the energy breakthrough alone. India also needs support to get rid of coal.

What is new is that Latin America, the island states suffering from climate change and the EU have drawn up a joint statement on the phase-out of fossil fuels.

Among the big decision makers, China is unpredictable. The country is already a global leader in increasing renewable energy, but it is uncertain whether China is ready to give up fossil energy.

Climate conference according to Kosonen, success requires that the country’s leaders as well as companies and investors interpret the situation so that it is now worth withdrawing money from fossil energy.

“We need a strong signal about increasing renewable energy and energy efficiency and reducing the consumption of fossil fuels,” says Kosonen.

The chairman of the Finnish climate panel is on the same lines Markku Ollikainen. According to him, the ideal outcome would be a very good statement on the status review of the Paris Agreement.

“There are clear goals for controlling and adapting to climate change. They could move actions forward,” Ollikainen says.

According to Ollikainen, the worst scenario would be if the statement did not say anything about fossil fuels.