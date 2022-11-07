Climate meeting | Marin demanded quick climate action: “The longer we wait, the more it costs”

The prime minister called the 2020s a “critical decade”, when every climate action is important for the future.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) demanded the concrete implementation of the plans from the world leaders in his speech at the UN climate conference in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

“The longer we wait, the more it costs,” Marin said.

Marin is one of the numerous world decision-makers who rose to speak at the opening seminar of the meeting. There are leaders from more than a hundred countries – despite the fact that, among others, the president of the United States Joe BidenPresident of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of China Xi Jingping didn’t show up.

Biden is expected at the meeting on Friday. In total, the climate meeting lasts for two weeks.

Marin stressed in his speech that climate action is urgently needed. He called the 2020s a “critical decade”, when every climate action has meaning for the future.

Marin said that the poorest and most vulnerable countries will suffer the most from the effects of climate change. He pointed out that the meeting will be held on African soil, where “the effects are felt most dramatically”.

“The message of science is clear: if we don’t act, this is just a preview of what’s to come.”

Finland part in climate change, Marin praised by calling the current government’s climate program “the most ambitious”, as he has done many times before. Marin said Finland’s goal is carbon neutrality by 2035.

Speaking about green energy and the so-called green transition, Marin said that, in addition to climate change, it is also a response to energy security, which has become a significant topic this year due to Russia’s war of aggression. Marin blamed Russia for the food and energy crisis.

Marin ended her speech by hoping that this year’s climate conference will bring about genuine significant development and keep alive the goal of limiting the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees.