Climate Marjan Minnesma got tired of the climatic scum of her homeland: first she brought 50,000 solar panels from China and then sued the whole state

The Dutch activist became a world-famous climate mannequin almost involuntarily. More he wants to talk about how everyone can change their own lives.

Zaandam

When leader of the NGO Urgenda Marjan Minnesma stepped out of the Hague court in Midsummer 2015, he became a celebrity.

Urgenda had won the Dutch state in a climate trial. The judge ordered the state to tighten its emissions promises. The incident was a rarity, and the first victory of this scale for the environmental movement.

“My sister living in Australia called after seeing me in the evening news. I had given an interview at the kitchen table in a sleeping suit dressed in distress because I thought it was a radio, ”Minnesma laughs.

When Minnesma ended up in court again in the appeals process, she already knew how to expect media attention. In the end, Urgenda won all the appeal stages. The Supreme Court sealed the verdict in 2019.

Minnesma, 55, offers tea in an old school class where Urgenda has set up its office. We are in Zaandam, near Amsterdam.

Although Urgenda has 15 employees, no one is visible. Telework in the corona era has made potted plants in the big room fall asleep.

However, Minnesma is full of energy. He digs a pile of pamphlets and brochures about Urgenda’s campaigns from the shelves. One picture book tells the story of how Minnesma walked with other activists from Holland to the Paris climate summit.

“We named it a walk show instead of a talk show.”

First, he wants to make it clear that there is really anything but a climate activist. Above all, he and his organization want to promote practical solutions for a sustainable lifestyle.

The environmental organization Urgenda operates in the old school classes of the home school.­

Now the organization is campaigning for planting trees. Minnesma was back in the evening news when gardeners donated pear trees left over from them because of the corona. People applying for free trees completely congested a small rural village in central Holland.

“We collect tree seedlings that would otherwise be thinned or discarded. Soon we have planted a total of a million trees. ”

Minnesma is a snatch man, and the climate action just happened to come to the fore. He read a book on the subject written by a lawyer and decided to give it a try. In addition to the author of the book, Minnesma’s second lawyer advocate joined the team.

The first lawsuit was filed in 2013. The lawsuit pleaded the responsibility of the state to protect its citizens.

The Netherlands had signed international commitments that dangerous heat rise could only be prevented by reducing emissions by at least 25% by 2020 compared to 1990. However, the Netherlands did not have a reduction target in line with the commitments and its action was insufficient.

“We thought we had 50 to 50 chances. No one else believed this. ”

The essence of the lawsuit is that the responsibility of the state could be demonstrated. There was a contradiction between international commitments and insufficient action. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Netherlands had to announce additional measures, such as the closure of coal-fired power plants and the reduction of livestock numbers.

Urgendan the case has gained followers across Europe. In France, for example, two recent convictions binding on the French State make a new, more stringent emission reduction plan.

The lawsuit is just one example of why Minnesma has become well known in the Netherlands.

In 2010, Minnesma wondered why there are so few solar panels in the Netherlands. He was concerned that the Netherlands was lagging behind in the use of renewable energy.

The share of renewable energy sources in energy production in the Netherlands is one of the poorest in Europe, less than ten per cent in 2019. In 2019, more than 40 per cent of renewable energy was produced in Finland.

Minnesma decided to solve the problem himself and import 50,000 solar panels from China. The idea didn’t come out of nowhere, as in addition to environmental law and philosophy, Minnesma has studied business administration at university.

The idea was still crazy, he admits.

“No one had done the same before. I founded a separate association and started collecting money from people in advance. Soon I had four million bank accounts. ”

Fortunately, Minnesma had acquaintances who handled the initial conversations in China. Minnesma traveled to China and soon there were deals on solar panels.

There were practical problems. The bank refused to insure the transportable panels, so Minnesman had to ask customers for more money in advance. In addition, freight was delayed. The ship had to detour to a new route due to the accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan.

“By the time the cargo finally arrived, the trucks originally paid to transport the panels had already gone elsewhere. I called around the Netherlands to find trucks to transport tens of thousands of panels. ”

Buyers, however, trusted Minnesma and, despite the delay, did not claim their money back. The panels were installed on the roofs a few weeks late from the original schedule.

Now Urgenda advises on how to make a home energy efficient and how to change the heating to a heat pump, for example.

“It is important for us to find solutions that everyone can afford. For example, 20 solar panels on the roof means that in 15 years you will no longer have an electricity bill. ”

Urgenda decided to assist the Dutch government in meeting its emission targets and prepared a point 54 advice list for it. In the end, the government decided to introduce more than half of them.

The big change is the closure of coal-fired power plants and the reduction of their capacity. According to the decision at the end of 2019, the coal-fired power plants will be closed by 2030. Some actions are being taken earlier.

According to Minnesma, coal-fired power plants illustrate well that climate change has not been a politically important theme in the Netherlands.

The closure of coal-fired power plants is also linked to Finland through a bend. The German company Uniper, which is majority-owned by the energy company Fortum, is applying compensation from the court for the closure of coal-fired power plants.

Uniper opened a new coal-fired power plant in Maasvlakte, the Netherlands, in 2016.

“The decision on coal-fired power plants was, of course, initially unwise. We had just signed the Paris Climate Agreement, and next we opened several coal-fired power plants, ”Minnesma describes.

Coal power decisions in addition to spinning, the Netherlands ended up reducing the number of cattle. According to Urgenda, compensation must be paid to rural entrepreneurs so that they give up their animal quotas and do not resell them.

“There are fewer and fewer farmers in the Netherlands but more and more cattle. We think the number of animals should be reduced by a third. ”

As a major exporter of agricultural products, cattle reduction talks are a sensitive issue for the Netherlands. However, it is of great importance on a Dutch scale, Minnesma says.

Minnesma itself is a vegetarian, but the family also includes carnivores. In general, he would rather set an example than preach for a certain way of life.

The secret to work efficiency is the evening and night hours that Minnesma spends writing emails and doing computer work.

“Then no one is responding right away, things are moving faster,” he says with a laugh.

Netherlands progress in its climate action, according to Minnesman, is still too slow. According to preliminary data, the emissions for 2020 correspond exactly to the 25% limit set by the court. The result was helped by the corona year and the warm winter.

“Now we can always go back to court and claim compensation if we don’t stick to the emission limits,” Minnesma says.

The Netherlands has pledged to reduce emissions by 49 percent by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

“However, we cannot continue like this until 2050. It is important that emissions are pulled down as quickly as possible. Otherwise, future generations will be left with an almost impossible task if they have to start removing massive amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. ”

“And in the end, it doesn’t even work that you just take the things you let out of the atmosphere. Ecosystems have already changed and cancellation will not succeed. ”

According to Minnesma, in recent years the Netherlands has woken up to the effects of climate change differently than before. Rising sea levels in particular, which could at worst bury a significant part of the lowland, have been considered a threat in the past.

Now the Netherlands has also woken up to droughts and heat records.

Part professors who considered Minnesman’s visions to be extreme have now exchanged views. According to some, the Netherlands should even negotiate a possible evacuation plan with Germany if, due to rising sea levels, the dam system does not have time to be built quickly enough.

Minnesma says the organization has been patient with the Dutch state and given time. Now, however, patience is beginning to run out.

“We don’t want to fight, and that’s why this is called the courtcase out of love. But now we are moving towards a new stage in the judicial process. ”