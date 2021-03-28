Several NGOs are calling for demonstrations on Sunday to demand “a true climate law”, stating that the draft Climate and Resilience Law will not allow France to meet its climate commitments. The Government believes, on the contrary, that its text, which will be examined on Monday in the National Assembly, will cause a change in society.

The slogan is direct: the protesters marching on Sunday March 28, summoned by some members of the Citizen Climate Convention and various associations that fight for the protection of the environment in Paris and the rest of France, demand “a real law of the weather”. According to them, the project of the “Law of Climate and Resilience” of the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, which will be examined in plenary session in the National Assembly from Monday, is not ambitious enough. So much so that it is no longer legitimate in the eyes of NGOs and climate activists.

“This bill will not allow France to achieve its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. We see the impacts of global warming every day. We do not understand why the Government and parliamentarians do not realize that we are up against it. to imminent danger, “said Anne Bringault, operations coordinator of the Climate Action Network, which brings together associations involved in the fight against climate change, in an interview with France 24.

To meet its commitments, France must reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 1990. French President Emmanuel Macron created a Climate Convention in 2019 bringing together 150 citizens chosen by lottery and in charge of formulating proposals to achieve this objective. The draft of the ‘Climate and Resilience Law’, presented in mid-February to the Council of Ministers and examined from March 8 to 19 in a special commission in the Assembly, includes some of the measures presented by the Citizen Convention in the summer of 2020.

The problem is that the actors involved in the country in protecting the environment severely reject the Government’s bill. The Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE), the High Council for Climate (HCC), all NGOs and even the Citizen’s Climate Convention have issued very negative opinions on the content of the text.

“It is a law that continues to take small steps, contains many incentives but no mandatory measures, and postpones certain essential objectives, in particular the elimination of fossil fuels in transport,” said Anne Bringault.

“We are being, once, more hypocrites”

The examination of the bill in the special commission was also badly experienced by the opposition, who saw the majority of its amendments rejected without the slightest debate as non-compliant. Deux-Sèvres deputy, Delphine Batho, saw her amendments, which included the proposals of the Citizens’ Climate Convention, were rejected one after another. In his opinion, the version of the draft of the ‘Climate and Resilience Law’ is, at the end of the two weeks of work of the special commission, even less ambitious than the one presented to the Council of Ministers.

“Barbara Pompili had said that she would not accept any setback in the commission, but there were setbacks in the thermal renovation of the houses, in advertising or in the artificialization of the soil, lists the former Minister of Ecology of François Hollande, contacted by France 24 . “We are once again being hypocrites. In all difficult subjects, such as highway diesel or nitrogen fertilizers, the articles do not have regulatory scope. And in order not to decide, in order not to make decisions, 19 reports have been commissioned. “

In the Ministry of Ecological Transition they prefer to see the glass half full. “We are convinced that it is a text that carries an ambitious but also unifying ecology, says one of Barbara Pompili’s advisers, contacted by France 24.” We have been able to find the balance between the need to push the cursors to the maximum and assume the fact of taking into account a certain number of economic and social issues “, he indicates.

On February 10, the Minister of Ecological Transition tweeted: “The law # ResilienciaClimática is a complete and concrete text, which promotes important changes for our society and creates practical solutions for the French. A law that will introduce ecology in our lives.”

The loi #ClimatResilience It is a text rich and concrete, à l’origine de changements majeurs pour notre société et creator de solutions pratiques pour les Français. Une loi qui fera entrer l’écologie dans vies us. pic.twitter.com/lpvMpTnzJ1 – Barbara Pompili (@barbarapompili) February 10, 2021

A counterproposal “for a true Climate Law”

Observing the gulf between what the 150 citizens propose and the content of the bill, MEPs Delphine Batho and Matthieu Orphelin presented on March 23 a bill entitled “for a true Climate Law”, taking up the motto of the demonstrations scheduled for Sunday.

This counter-project has no chance of being voted on, but, in the opinion of its signatories, it is about demonstrating a radically different approach, which they believe would be between five and eight times more effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions than the text. governmental.

Delphine Batho and Matthieu Orphelin thus propose the ecological renovation of all houses, helping the most modest households to buy a cleaner car, a rail investment plan and the end of bank investments in fossil fuels.

Delphine Batho made the “true Climate Law” public on her social networks. “Our bill focuses on the most effective measures to reduce greenhouse gases, while respecting social justice,” says the deputy. “We wanted to show that it is possible, with concrete and accessible measures, within easy reach, to maintain France’s commitments, which the Government is not doing.”

For critics of the Government, the project of the ‘Climate and Resilience Law’ will not allow by itself to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, hence the legitimacy judgment that is being made. For its part, the Ministry of Ecological Transition responds that the set of government action since 2017 must be taken into account to judge the French trajectory in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I can tell you that the Climate and Resilience Law, as well as all previous laws – the mobility orientation law, the circular economy law, the Egalim law (agriculture and food), the Energy-Climate law – they will make it possible to achieve the objectives of the national low-carbon emissions strategy, “said Emmanuelle Wargon, Barbara Pompili’s Deputy Minister of Housing, to Matthieu Orphelin, on March 23, during questions to the Government. Before adding: “The true Law of the Climate, already exists”.

“The ecological transition is no small matter,” acknowledges Barbara Pompili’s advisor. “He comes to question our whole way of life. But the minister will always press to do more. And it is undoubtedly this Government that will have done the essential work, there has never been so much money for ecology as today.”

“The disaster of global warming”

But this optimistic vision exhibited by the Government is not enough for the citizens of the Climate Convention, gathered since the end of their work in the association “Los 150”, who have just launched an “oath for the climate” to encourage the French to adapt their lifestyle to the objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We understood that the ‘Law of Climate and Resilience’ would not achieve the objective that was sought, so now we want to address ourselves directly to the French,” explains William Aucant, one of the members of the Climate Convention, contacted by France 24 “From the moment the citizen becomes aware of the disaster that global warming represents, politics can go further,” he adds.

“The 150 want to reaffirm the spirit and objectives of the #Citizen Convention for #Climate to put them and keep them at the center of the public debate. Today they call on the whole of society to commit to them,” the association declares. tweet the oath.

To pressure the parliamentarians, “Los 150” also called a demonstration this Sunday. After several months of consultation and dialogue with the Executive and the parliamentarians, the streets now represent the last lever available in the power struggle between them and the politicians.

“We see that it is the politicians who block the necessary transformations, while there is a strong expectation of the citizens, judges Anne Bringault. This law is the last chance in this five-year period to change our course. But it is almost impossible that progress will be made in the plenary session. Once again, what prevails is the economy and the short term. “

As for the Ministry of Ecological Transition, it promises improvements, especially in terms of thermal renovation or advertising. “To say that this text is not a true climate law is dishonest. No other country in the world is launching so many projects at the same time. It will be a law of change in society”, wants to believe the advisor to Barbara Pompili.

* This article was adapted from its original in French