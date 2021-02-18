This is a step that is as confidential as it is important in matters of justice and the climate: the time that the Council of State had given the executive to prove that it will be able to meet its reduction targets. greenhouse gas (GHG) expires on February 19. The procedure is taking place within the framework of an appeal filed in 2019 by the city of Grande-Synthe, in Hauts-de-France. Particularly exposed to the effects of global warming, the coastal town as well as its mayor at the time, Damien Carême (EELV), believe that the State has not given itself all the means to fulfill its commitments.

In a judgment handed down on November 19, the high court estimated that it did not have the necessary elements to judge whether the measures undertaken will be sufficient to achieve the objective that the government has set of reducing emissions by 40% to l ‘horizon 2030. She left him three months to file a new brief, as well as the plaintiffs, responsible for demonstrating the opposite.

“Our brief is ready and will be submitted this evening”, said Corinne Lepage yesterday, who is defending Grande-Synthe. That of the state will probably be today. The new elements thus brought to the file are not supposed to be made public immediately. Helping previous procedures, we know, however, that the government’s line of defense will be based, among other things, on the climate bill presented to the Council of Ministers on February 10.

The climate bill for defense

It is he, in any case, that the State has brandished for its defense in the context of the Affair of the Century, the other major climate legal issue of the moment.

On February 3, the Paris administrative court issued its opinion in this trial which pits four major environmental NGOs against the state, the former accusing the latter again of climate inaction.

The judges found the latter guilty of “Faulty failure to implement public policies allowing it to achieve the greenhouse gas reduction objectives it has set”. Just as the Council of State had done before them in the context of the Grande-Synthe affair, they established that those relating to the period 2015-2018 were not kept. Recognizing that an ecological damage results from this, they left two months for the government to provide evidence that it is able to put an end to it, i.e. until April 3.

In a press release, the Ministry of Ecological Transition had ensured that it was committed to meeting the climate challenge, taking as proof the law in preparation.

Although distinct, the two cases, both described as historic, will have a similar impact. In both cases, the magistrates suggest that they could, for lack of satisfactory answers, order the State to take measures. “If the Council of State refuses to do so, little chance that the administrative court will authorize it”, Corinne Lepage notes. The lawyer is however confident in his defense. “France is not in the nails to reach the objective of – 40% of GHG in 2030”, she recalls. According to the impact study of the law in preparation, it will only partially redress the bar. All the more so since the situation has changed again: the European Union recently revised upwards its own overall objective, bringing to 55% the level of GHG reduction to be achieved within ten years. This will have an effect on France’s share of effort, which may be increased to 47%.