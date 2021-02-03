While climate disputes are on the rise in the four corners of the world, the judgment rendered in the Affair of the Century promises to be echoed. In a report released on January 26, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) points to a 75% increase in three years in climate-related legal actions. At 1 er July 2020, 1,550 trials had been opened in 38 countries, against 884 in 24 countries in 2017, he explains, based on a count from Columbia University.

Of course, not all of these legal actions have the same scope. The judgment rendered by the Paris administrative court will also have no legal value outside of France. “The arguments deployed in this trial can, on the other hand, serve as support for other disputes”, underlines Jean-François Julliard, director general of Greenpeace France. In Spain, in particular, where Greenpeace and Oxfam have just initiated a similar action.

Recognition of a “faulty failure” of a State

In addition, if the Affair of the Century is likely to find its place in the list of the most emblematic cases, it too has benefited from victories abroad. Because it is not the first to lead to the recognition of a “faulty failure” of a State in its fight against global warming. Anyone interested in the legalization of ecological combat remembers Urgenda, in the Netherlands.

At the end of 2019, after a long standoff, the Supreme Court forced the Dutch state to reduce its CO 2 emissions. The Netherlands now has the legal obligation to have reduced its emissions by a quarter by the end of 2020 by compared to those of 1990.

It is still too early to assess the impact of this decision: the figures for 2020 are not yet known and will be of little relevance. Because the global drop in CO 2 emissions into the atmosphere last year is more to be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic than to structural changes. The Dutch government nevertheless took a series of measures following the judgment, including the immediate or scheduled closure of coal-fired power stations.

Thirty-three countries prosecuted, multinationals monitored

Other actions are already talking about them, such as the one to be credited to six young Portuguese aged 8 to 21 years. On November 30, 2020, the European Court of Human Rights accepted their complaint. Thirty-three countries are being prosecuted: all the Member States of the European Union, but also the United Kingdom and Russia. The complainants believe that these states have so far failed “to do their part to avoid a climate catastrophe”, threatening their fundamental rights. Each government must, by the end of February, demonstrate that its regulations are sufficient to meet the commitments made under the Paris Agreement. The magistrates of the Court will then decide if there is material to investigate the case.

Multinationals are also in the sights. Among the preferred targets in legal proceedings, the oil companies: ExxonMobil in the United States, Shell in the Netherlands, and for the past year, Total in France. At the end of January 2020, a collective of local elected officials and associations sued the French company before the Nanterre court. The main French polluter would have failed in its commitments against global warming. “The litigation route is not the most appropriate to provide solutions against climate change,” Total responded. Which appears at 14 e ranks among the most greenhouse gas emitting companies, according to the Climate Accountability Institute.