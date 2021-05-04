With the ruling on the Climate Protection Act, the Federal Constitutional Court gave the legislature some homework. The Chancellor wants to do this as quickly as possible.

Berlin – As a consequence of the Federal Constitutional Court’s climate protection ruling *, Chancellor Angela Merkel insists that the relevant law be tightened as soon as possible. You will not put the issue on the back burner, she said on Tuesday in an online meeting of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, according to information from German press agency. This should be discussed in the cabinet in the coming week. After that, the tightening should be introduced quickly to the Bundestag * so that the stakes can still be struck in this electoral period.

At the same time, according to information from participants, Merkel underlined that they would try to take a common position within the black-red federal government. The Chancellor was quoted as saying that reacting to Karlsruhe during this legislative period “is good for us”. She is very happy that the CDU * and CSU * reacted very quickly to the Karlsruhe judgment. Climate protection is in the sense of intergenerational equity. It was still unclear on Tuesday whether a meeting of the coalition committee would be necessary in order to reach an agreement between the black-red coalition.

Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet * emphasized, according to participants in the meeting, that it is good that the current government is still acting.

Climate protection law unconstitutional: Karlsruhe judges oblige government to reorganize

Last week, the judges in Karlsruhe obliged the legislature to regulate the reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions for the period after 2030 in more detail by the end of next year. This involves the Climate Protection Act, which has so far stipulated annual emissions for areas such as the energy sector, industry, transport and agriculture for the years up to 2030.

As a consequence of the judgment, the CDU / CSU parliamentary group * wants to increase the CO2 price much faster than previously planned. At the same time, citizens and companies are to be relieved of the burden of the electricity price by eliminating the EEG surcharge. “In this combination it makes sense: CO2 price up, electricity price down,” said Vice-parliamentary group leader Andreas Jung on Tuesday in Berlin. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt called for the increase steps planned for 2022 and 2023 to be skipped to 30 and 35 euros per tonne of CO2. Instead, a jump to a CO2 price of 45 euros should be made next year, which is actually only planned for 2024.

Climate protection law must be re-regulated: SPD warns – and calls for the expansion of renewable energies

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz * showed himself in the parliamentary group meeting of the SPD * dpa-Information critical. The discussion about the CO2 price completely ignores the social dimension. For example, it is unfair to unilaterally pass the increasing burdens through a higher CO2 price on to tenants. The leader of the SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich, also warned against increasing the price of CO2 to increase the social imbalance in Germany. Scholz called for a much stronger expansion of renewable energies. Much more electricity will be required in 2030 than is currently the case – this has to be taken into account in the expansion path.

Dobrindt explained that his move had the effect that emissions trading in line with market requirements would not start in 2027, but rather as early as 2025. The aim was to achieve climate neutrality not in 2050, but as early as 2045. Intermediate targets for 2035 and 2040 are being discussed. With the savings targets by 2030, they want to move away from the planned 55 percent lower CO2 emissions and aim for 65 percent. He also proposes that from 2035 onwards, new registrations of cars with internal combustion engines should be discontinued.

Climate protection law must be tightened: “Need a big hit”

As of the beginning of this year, CO2 emissions from fossil fuels have had a price. It started with a price of 25 euros per tonne of CO2, which, according to the Ministry of the Environment, corresponds to less than 10 cents per liter of fuel or heating oil. According to the current legal situation, this tax for climate-damaging emissions will increase until 55 euros per tonne of CO2 will be due by 2025.

After last week’s decision in Karlsruhe, action must be taken immediately, Dobrindt also demanded. The topic could not be postponed to the next electoral term, even if the court ruling allowed a time margin until the end of 2022. His CDU colleague Jung emphasized: “Cosmetic corrections are not enough, we really need a big hit, which we must and can get off the ground in a short time.”

Jung called Dobrindt's approach "very interesting". One will now calculate this. "That is not the only possibility, there are other ways too." It is also important: "No euro of the additional income should be left with the state. This is not a program to rehabilitate the federal budget or to finance any spending requests. "The additional burden must be returned to citizens and companies by lowering electricity prices.