When you look at the media reflexes that triggered the Last Generation protests again this week, you can’t necessarily say that the deadlock they brought about caused much movement in the debate. The “Bild” newspaper routinely polemicized against the “sticky chaos”, the CSU radical Alexander Dobrindt recycled his campaign term from the “Climate RAF”, in the social networks the anger at overly aggressive drivers reliably ignited. Otherwise, all the sham and meta-debates that were known from previous performances were raised: about rescue routes and state repression, about the question of whether the provocations were an effective strategy to generate attention or whether they were losing sympathy.

Harold Staun Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

The only new knowledge that could be gained was knowing how to remove hands that were actually glued to the asphalt with superglue. Namely with cooking oil and a brush, as the “taz” explained – which doesn’t always help. An activist’s hand had to be “drilled out of the street along with the asphalt” because the associated adhesive had used a “new adhesive”, reported “Bild”.