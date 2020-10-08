#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The vote on the 60% reduction in CO2 over the next ten years is a victory. What France is experiencing in terms of bad weather highlights the necessary climate effort? “This highlights the fact that we have entered a world of climatic suffering. Whether we take the south-east of France, Italy, California (United States) or the Amazon (Brazil), more no region is spared. This proves once again that it is urgent to act. This is why today, in the European Parliament, within the framework of the European climate law, we have set a very ambitious goal, but necessary for reducing greenhouse gases by 2030 and we set the Paris agreements in stone. They had a big flaw, not being binding, there they become “, highlights Pascal Canfin.

“These disasters are getting closer and closer and scientists say they will be even closer tomorrow (…) We will not rebuild identically, houses will no longer be able to be where they were”, recalls Pascal Canfin.

The European right believes that these objectives are unattainable. Will the president follow in the 60% field? “From next week, the heads of state will meet in Brussels to discuss the issue. On October 24, the aim is for the European environment ministers to adopt the common position of the 27 member states and then negotiate between the European Parliament and the States “, explains Pascal Canfin.