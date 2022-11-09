Climate | In the EU, an agreement on the burden sharing of the climate goal: 50 percent reduction obligation for Finland

The goals are mapped in Finland’s climate plan.

EU countries, the EU Parliament and the Commission reached a preliminary agreement late on Tuesday evening on the update of the burden sharing of the EU’s 2030 climate goal in the sectors that are outside the emissions trading system. According to the updated regulation, Finland must reduce emissions by at least 50 percent from the 2005 level by 2030.

The key sectors covered by the regulation are transport, agriculture, separate heating of buildings and waste management.

The EU’s common 2030 emission reduction target will tighten from 30% to 40%. Member States’ emission reduction obligations vary between 10 and 50 percent and are mainly determined by the country’s per capita gross domestic product. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are among others in the 50 percent club with Finland.

Emission quotas are set for member countries for each year, but they can be modified at the end of the plan period if necessary.

“Finland’s emission reduction obligation is very supportive of achieving our own carbon neutrality by 2035. The necessary measures have already been mapped out in the medium-term climate plan, which is now under consideration by the parliament”, said the Minister of Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalo (green) in the bulletin.

To quotas in order to get there, EU countries can take advantage of various flexibilities, for example by transferring deductions from one year to another. Emission units can also be traded between member countries. It means that emission units can be purchased to a limited extent from other member countries to cover the emission reduction obligation.

In the negotiations, Finland pushed for the possibility of flexibility in order to make emission reductions as cost-effective as possible.

According to Ohisalo, the outcome of the negotiations came at an opportune moment, considering the ongoing climate meeting in Egypt.

“It is a confirmation from us as the EU to our negotiating partners that what we promise in the international arenas, we also implement in our legislation,” Ohisalo said.

The burden-sharing regulation is part of the 55 preparedness package, with which the EU aims to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent until 2030.