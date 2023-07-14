Climate | In Europe and the United States, heat records are possible in the heat of the weekend

Unfortunately, extreme weather phenomena are becoming the new normal, says Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization.

in Europe and new heat records could possibly be set in the US in light of the grim weekend forecast.

European Space Agency Esan by In Italy’s Sicily and Sardinia, the temperature is expected to rise to 48 degrees and may even exceed the continent’s highest recorded temperature of 48.8 degrees in Sicily in 2021.

A climate scientist at the University of California of Daniel Swain according to the United States, in Death Valley, located on the border of California and Nevada, the temperature may rise to the level of the country’s heat record, or even exceed it.

In 1913, the World Meteorological Organization WMO’s official world temperature record of 56.7 degrees was measured in Kuolemanlaakso. However, according to Swain, the more than a hundred-year-old heat record cannot be considered reliably measured.

According to him, the highest temperatures reliably measured in Death Valley are the record readings of 2020 and 2021, 54.4 degrees.

On average, last month was the hottest June in the history of measurements.

of the WMO of the Secretary General Petteri Taalansen unfortunately, extreme weather events are becoming the new normal. According to Taalas, the current heat wave underlines the urgency of reducing greenhouse emissions.

According to the WMO, extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather phenomena. Published in the journal Nature on Monday research according to an estimate, more than 61,000 people died in last summer’s heat wave in Europe.

Today In 2018, the rise in temperatures is also accelerated by the El Niño phenomenon, which occurs every 2–7 years. During El Niño, the sea surface warms in the central and eastern parts of the Pacific Ocean.

This summer, North America has already suffered a lot from extreme weather phenomena.

Smoke from uncontrolled wildfires in Canada has degraded air quality in much of the United States.

In the northeastern United States, especially in the state of Vermont, heavy rains have caused devastating floods.

The southern states have again suffered from weeks of high temperatures.

In the United States, more than one hundred million citizens have been warned of extreme heat. The US National Weather Service NWS has issued warnings for the states of Arizona, California, Texas and Nevada.

In Europe, high temperatures are expected in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland.

Temperatures have also risen to high levels in Beijing and elsewhere in China.