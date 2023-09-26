Climate | IEA: Curbing the temperature can still be achieved with the help of solar energy and electric vehicles

According to the IEA, the record growth in the use of solar energy and the number of electric vehicles will make it possible to achieve the goal.

of Paris The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that the goal set in the climate agreement to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times can still be achieved.

According to the IEA, the record growth in the use of solar energy and the number of electric vehicles will make it possible to achieve the goal. The organization also stresses that long-term projects focusing on the use of fossil fuels must be abandoned.

The IEA is an organization that promotes international cooperation in the energy sector, which operates under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD.