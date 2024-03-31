This Sunday, they are expected rains strong in states such as Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, even a drop in snow either sleet In those regions, in addition, the frost The strongest will be felt in those three states, in addition to Durango, although on the other hand, more than half of the states will feel a heat between 35 and 45 degrees, depending on the Forecast general of National Metereological Service.

at dawn

Early this Sunday morning, cold front No. 43 It will travel through the northwest of Mexico, and in interaction with low pressure at altitude and with the polar jet stream, it will give rise to the Ninth winter storm of the season over that region of the country, generating occasional heavy rains in Baja California, showers in Sonora and rains isolated in Baja California Sur and Chihuahua, details the SMN.

There will be a probable fall of snow either sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, in addition to a marked drop in temperature and winds with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust devils in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Waves of 1 to 3 meters high are also forecast for the west coast of Baja California.

On the other hand, a dry line in combination with the subtropical jet stream and the circulation of a high pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico, causes strong gusts of wind in the Mesa del Norte, the Mesa Central and the west of the territory. national, as well as wind from the south (surada) with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel over the southeast of the national territory, in interaction with humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, causes showers accompanied by electrical discharges in Oaxaca and isolated rains in Chiapas.

For the rest of the country, an anticyclonic circulation at mid-levels of the atmosphere will maintain partially cloudy skies and a low probability of rain.

On day

Already today, this Sunday, the cold front 43 and the Ninth winter storm will continue their movement over the northwest of the country, and will generate a cold to very cold environment, showers and heavy occasional rains in said region, with very strong occasional events in Baja California and Sonora, likewise, conditions for snow or sleet will persist in mountain areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Likewise, winds with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust devils are forecast in Chihuahua and Durango; gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust devils in Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila and Zacatecas; as well as waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

A dry line over northern Coahuila, in combination with the subtropical jet stream and the circulation of a surface high pressure system, will produce strong gusts of wind in northeastern Mexico, the Central Table and the west of the country, including the Valley of Mexico, while, in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and the coasts of Veracruz, the wind will be from the south (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment in most of the Mexican Republic, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Jalisco. , Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca (coast), Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, March 31, 2024:

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Baja California

Showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sinaloa, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Possible snow or sleet: mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Heavy rains could cause landslides, ponding and flooding.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, March 31, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Campeche, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest) and Puebla (southwest).

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua (east), Zacatecas (south), Durango (northeast), Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Sunday, March 31, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountain ranges of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán and the State of Mexico.

Wind and wave forecast for this Sunday, March 31, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua and Durango.

Winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust devils: Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

Winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust devils: Baja California Sur.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with dust devils: San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Waves 2 to 3 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.