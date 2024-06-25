Climate | Greta Thunberg accused those in power with the crabs in the parliament building – according to Mykkänen, “it’s not worth sinking into apathy”

Climate|Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen thinks that decision-makers’ interest in climate issues has grown.

25.6. 19:55

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg appealed to the Finnish government in his speech on Tuesday while participating in the storm warning demonstration of the environmental movement Elokapina in front of the parliament building.

Among other things, Thunberg accused in her speech that those in power do not listen to climate activists’ cries of distress.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok) comments on Thunberg’s claim, saying that, looking at the longer term, the interest of those in power has also grown in climate issues.

“Ten years ago, I came to the parliament with the Get rid of coal posters. This seemed utopian to many at the time,” says Mykkänen.

According to Mykkänen, it is good that the decision-makers are tightened.

“I would still say that you shouldn’t fall into apathy. For example, last year industrial and energy emissions were dropped enormously.”

Signs at Tuesday’s demonstration, among other things, demanded that the government take climate issues into account and said that those least responsible will suffer the most.

What comes to Thunberg’s speech as part of the demonstration, all climate discussions are important in Mykkänen’s opinion. He thinks that active speakers are needed so that climate safety does not fall at the feet of traditional safety.

“We cannot take too many risks for our children. It is important that carbon-free, affordable electricity and jobs based on a clean economy are available.”

Finland’s emissions alone cannot solve the climate crisis, Mykkänen states.

“For a globalist, it is depressing that in many growing economies these issues are left behind.”

During the last five years, a lot of good things have happened in terms of achieving Europe’s climate goals, says Mykkänen.

According to Mykkänen, the most important things for the climate would be to make electricity, heat and industrial products fossil-free. In addition, there should be enough forests to absorb carbon and more electric cars in use.

“The EU now has the most ambitious Green Deal in world history,” says Mykkänen.