Climate | Greenpeace: China agrees to increase the use of coal power

China has approved the construction of new coal-fired power plants.

China has accepted a “significant” increase in the use of coal power, and is not primarily focused on reducing emissions, the environmental organization Greenpeace stated on Monday.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

China is the world’s largest producer of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide emissions. Therefore, its climate actions have a significant impact on whether global warming can be slowed down.

China’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2060. The recent decision to increase the use of coal power increases uncertainty as to whether

China’s 60 percent of the electricity used was produced with coal in 2022. Coal’s popularity continues.

Last year, China approved the largest expansion of coal-fired power plants since 2015, AFP reports, citing a February study by the non-governmental organization Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

For example, record dry periods have influenced the fact that instead of hydropower, China has had to resort to coal power. Greenpace analysts have warned that a vicious circle may arise from the situation.