The temperatures in Greenland have never been so high in the last thousand years. This was reported by a group of scientists in an article published in the journal Nature in which they present the results of a research on the effects of climate change on Greenland. Their findings showed that the temperature in the Arctic between 2001 and 2011 was on average 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than in the 20th century. And in this man-made climate change has had a significant impact.

“Greenland is currently the largest contributor to sea level rise,” study author and glaciologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute Maria Hörhold told CNN. “And if we continue with carbon emissions as we do now, by 2100 Greenland will have contributed up to 50 centimeters of sea-level rise, affecting millions of people living in coastal areas,” she added.