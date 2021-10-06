Climate, Google Maps will show the route with the least CO2 emissions for car travel

Google has announced that it will soon offer drivers who use Google Maps the most environmentally friendly routes, to help reduce the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions associated with the use of cars. The popular application, used by millions of people around the world to receive driving directions on their smartphone, will offer users the ability to choose the road that is less fuel-efficient, taking into consideration factors such as traffic and the slope of the roads. In the event that the travel times of the journeys are the same, Maps will propose by default the alternative with less consumption. According to the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, the novelty is available from today in the United States and will arrive in Europe starting in 2022.

Pichai also said the initiative could reduce annual CO2 emissions from cars by one million tons, equivalent to those of 200,000 cars.

“Climate change is no longer a remote threat: it is increasingly present locally and personally,” he said today Pichai while introducing new features that aim to help users make more sustainable choices.

“From the end of October, when people are looking for information on climate change, they will find a results page with in-depth information on the subject,” the Google CEO added.

“Data from official and authentic bodies will be available, with information panels to help users engage more deeply in climate change and sustainability, starting with their community,” Pichai added.

The new features will also affect those who research travel, to which the Mountain View company will show the CO2 emissions associated with each flight, as well as how the choice of seats can affect the share of emissions attributable to the individual passenger. According to Google, those who occupy a first-class seat get a larger portion of the area’s emissions, as the seats take up more space.

Last year, Google promised that by 2030 its offices and data centers will be run entirely with CO2-free energy. In 2019 it emitted 12,529,953 tons of CO2, equal to the emissions of approximately 2.73 million vehicles.