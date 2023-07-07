Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

With their protests, the “Last Generation” draws a lot of attention. Some climate adhesives now have to face a prison sentence – they don’t want to stop.

Munich – A prison sentence is intended to enable people to be rehabilitated and to protect the general public from further crimes. A climate activist is unfazed by her conviction and announced further protests, despite being sentenced to prison for the second time.

Climate activist sentenced to prison again – but further protests announced

Again and again members of the “last generation” are sentenced to prison terms because of their protests. The 24-year-old climate activist Maja W. was sentenced to four months in prison without parole in April 2023. Maja W. was punished for sticking to the frame of a work by the painter Lucas Cranach in 2022 and for taking part in a road blockade. This found her guilty of resisting law enforcement officials and attempted coercion.

The climate activist Maja W. was again sentenced to prison – together with three other supporters of the “last generation”. © Olaf Wagner/Imago

The prison sentence pronounced against Maja W. was imposed without probation. After her conviction, the climate activist said: “This judgment scares me incredibly and makes me incredibly angry. But I’m much more afraid of what will happen if we don’t act now. I will not stand by and watch as we lead society to destruction.” The prison sentence has not yet become final, which is why Maja W. continued to take part in protests. Now she has been convicted again.

Climate activist Maja W. announces further protests in Bavaria from August

The district court of Kempten has sentenced four activists of the “Last Generation” to two months in prison without parole. One of them was again Maja W., who announced further protests despite her repeated conviction: “I have just been sentenced to two months in prison for a peaceful sit-in here in Kempten. But I know that the climate catastrophe cannot simply be locked away.”

Maja W. went on to say that “that’s why we’re not just going to stop making peaceful and effective protests. That’s why I’ll be back on the streets in Bavaria from mid-August.” In addition to Maja W., Karl B., Christoph M. and Max W. were also convicted. “I’m not happy about going to jail. But two months in prison is nothing compared to what my children will have to go through,” Karl B. reacted to his conviction.