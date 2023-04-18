Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Activists of the “last generation” want to paralyze Berlin with protests and blockades from Wednesday. The climate stickers advise leaving the car at home.

Munich/Berlin – In the coming days, there could be significant traffic jams and obstructions in Germany’s capital. Climate activists of the “last generation” want to paralyze Berlin from Wednesday (April 19) in order to push through their demands for a more radical climate change.

“We can now communicate with the public again in advance and say: Hey, we’ll be on the streets for the next few days. Please use local public transport, please don’t use the Autobahn,” warned Carla Hinrichs, spokeswoman for the movement, at the press conference on Tuesday (April 18).

Climate adhesives want to paralyze Berlin – with superglue in their luggage

According to the information, blockades are initially planned in the government district from Wednesday, and from Monday (April 24) there will be protests throughout the city – for an indefinite period of time. More than 800 participants have so far registered for the blockade on the “Last Generation” website. They only want to stop when the federal government gives in to their demands. In addition to the establishment of a company council, this also includes the end of the use of fossil fuels such as oil, coal or gas in Germany by 2030.

The glaciers are melting – How climate change is changing the earth View photo gallery

What exactly is planned where is not announced by the group for the time being. The website of the climate movement at least mentions street blockades, protest marches and training sessions to prepare the participants for longer periods of detention and prison stays. A packing list for the protest days is also provided – including superglue.

The Berlin police are preparing for the protests, said a spokeswoman at the request of the German Press Agency (dpa). However, details on the operational planning cannot be given. In Berlin, preventive detention is possible for up to 48 hours. All activists are aware of this, Hinrichs admitted.

Police union criticizes protest by climate stickers as “guerrilla actions”

The police union (GdP) sharply criticized the “last generation”. So far, the police have spent around 300,000 working hours on the actions. The GdP accused the demonstrators of “guerrilla actions” and “extremist ideas”. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, on the other hand, sees no evidence of extremism in the group.

An activist sits on the road between police officers with a piece of concrete on her hand. Climate activists from the “Last Generation” movement have blocked the Elbe bridges. (Archive image) © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

The sticking actions and street blockades of the “last generation” cause dissatisfaction, especially among drivers. The Greens are also keeping their distance. “Protests like the last generation do, where they end up getting on the nerves of normal people in their everyday lives, they hinder them, that doesn’t have much to do with cause and effect. People don’t understand that either, and in my opinion that’s counterproductive in the end,” said Green Party leader Katharina Dröge.

The climate movement “Fridays for Future” also wants to take to the streets in Berlin on Friday – on the occasion of the FDP party conference. Recently there was clear criticism from “Fridays for Future” about the protests of the “last generation”. (kas/dpa)