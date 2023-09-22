Ministers and government officials will review the most prominent opportunities, experiences, initiatives and future solutions in the environment and sustainability sector, and confronting climate change during the “Climate Future Week” conference organized by the “Museum of the Future”, from September 26 to 30.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, highlights during a key session the latest preparations for hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, late next November in Expo City Dubai.

Participating in this session is the United Nations Climate Leader for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak.

The Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, will speak about the future of sustainable global trade, while the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and the Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Omar Sultan Al Olama, will address the importance of employing artificial intelligence applications in creating solutions. New, in order to meet the challenges of climate change.

The conference includes a keynote session by the Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Issam Kazim, on the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and sustainable tourism, while the Director General of the Emirates Nature Foundation, Laila Mustafa Abdul Latif, speaks about the necessity of innovation in the field of nature conservation.

The list of speakers includes the Secretary-General of the Arab Forum for Environment and Development, Najeeb Saab, the founder of the Arab Ocean Rowing Team, Toby Gregory, the co-founder and researcher at the 5 Geris Institute, Dr. Marcus Eriksson, the Kuwaiti blogger Al-Zeina Al-Babtain, who is interested in the field of organic gardening, and the architect and co-founder of the company “Wiwai”, Wael Al-Aawar, the CEO and founder of the “Minoi” company, Arthur Huang, the Emirati researcher and doctoral student in materials science and engineering, Aisha Abdullah Al-Khouri, the author, researcher and fellow of the Faculty of Imagination at the ISU University of Science and Imagination, Andrew Hudson, and designer Green spaces and founder and naturalist at Weldon, Will Bennett, in addition to Abdul Latif Al-Banna, Takashige Yamashita, and Yongah Kang.

Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is keen to support international efforts and partnerships to ensure a better future for societies.

He said that “Climate Future Week” at the Museum of the Future will constitute an important platform for launching meaningful and effective dialogues at the national, regional and global levels, exchanging experiences and developing plans and strategies, in order to develop appropriate solutions to deal with the environmental challenges facing our planet in the present and future.

Scientists stressed the importance of employing advanced technologies in the sectors of sustainability, environmental protection, and climate, including artificial intelligence applications that are characterized by their ability to accelerate the implementation of future plans, and to create qualitative solutions that enhance opportunities for cooperation between various governments, institutions, and companies, and contribute to the integration of international efforts to protect the planet Earth.

6 workshops

“Climate Future Week” includes organizing six workshops, including a workshop for the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy on climate negotiations, a workshop for the Dubai Future District Fund on startups in the climate sector, a workshop for the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation on the importance of increasing environmental awareness, and a workshop on Climate education presented by Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar and Dr. Joe Batikh. The main activities in this event include the “Climate Startups Council,” which provides a platform where entrepreneurs interested in climate share their opinions and practical experiences, while the “Climate Film Festival” at the Museum of the Future displays three feature films and six short films. The “Climate Photo Exhibition” hosts the creativity of three Emirati photographers: Obaid Al-Badour, Noura Al-Neyadi, and Hamed Musharbak.