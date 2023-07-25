Amount will be available for projects approved from this 2nd half, says president of the state development bank

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, stated that the Climate Fund will have an increase of R$ 620 million as of the 2nd half of this year. The statement was given on the night of this Monday (July 24, 2023), after a meeting with the Minister of Farm, Fernando Haddad.

“It is a fund with immense potential to raise funds abroad that can leverage the capacity to finance investment in development, especially in the ecological transformation program that the Treasury coordinates”he said.

Mercadante stated that the fund will be coordinated with the Ministry of Finance to “electric bus projects, green hydrogen, wind energy, solar energy, ethanol”.

“So there are many projects in the works. This Climate Fund will open a new horizon for environmental transformation with this global climate crisis that is here”he declared.

The president of the BNDES said that the fund currently has around R$ 7 billion in assets.

“The expectation is that in addition to what is already [lá], is what we can capture internationally. Especially issuing green bonds in the international market and bringing this resource to finance the ecological transition in Brazil”he stated.