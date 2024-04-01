Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/04/2024 – 19:42

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) signed this Monday (1st) the contract for execution of R$ 10.4 billion by the National Climate Change Fund (Fundo Clima).

This is the largest volume of resources in the history of the fund, created in 2009, and which since then has had a portfolio of contracts in force totaling R$2.5 billion. Over the past four years, however, the fund has been practically at a standstill, according to the government.

“We left the volume of resources of R$ 400 million [em média, por ano] to R$ 10 billion, and these resources will certainly make a difference in the process of changing our energy matrix, resilient agriculture, resilient cities, with adaptation and other agendas”, highlighted minister Marina Silva, in an interview with journalists after meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at Palácio do Planalto. She was accompanied by the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, who confirmed the interest rate values ​​for the projects to be financed by the fund.

The highest rates will be for projects in the area of ​​solar and wind energy, which have a more well-established market in Brazil, set at 8% per year. The rate for forest restoration will be just 1% per year. All other areas, such as financing for the purchase of electric buses, resilience works for climate adaptation in cities, decarbonization of industry and agriculture, among others, will have an interest rate of 6.15% per year.

“The interest rate we are offering is equivalent to that of an investment grade country, raising funds in dollars. With one difference: whoever takes out financing has no exchange rate risk because the Treasury guarantees this rate [por meio de um fundo garantidor contra risco cambial]. So, it's a very competitive rate and demand is very strong. We will release these resources very quickly”, stated Mercadante. He did not say how much resources each segment will have available. BNDES must open a specific platform with information about each project contemplated, including disbursements and progress of the initiative.

The R$ 10.4 billion portfolio was made viable last year, when the federal government issued, for the first time, sustainable public bonds on the international market, which earned more than US$2 billion.

The Climate Fund aims to finance projects, studies and enterprises aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of climate change. Resources are available in reimbursable modalities, managed by BNDES, and non-refundable, which are operated by MMA.

The Fund's areas of activity will be: resilient and sustainable urban development; green industry; transport logistics, public transport and green mobility; energy transition, native forests and water resources and services and green innovation.