Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2023 – 21:17

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) announced this Thursday, the 24th, six new financing lines for lending resources via the Climate Fund starting in 2024. The bank’s perspective is to raise R$ 10.4 billion through the sale of sustainable sovereign Treasury bonds to finance the projects.

The fund will be able to finance projects of:

Urban, resilient and sustainable development

green industry

Transport logistics, public transport and green mobility

energy transition

Native forests and water resources

Green services and innovation

In addition to the resources for 2024, the BNDES intends to release a total of R$ 1 billion this year. So far, according to the bank’s president, Aloizio Mercadante, around R$358 million have already been lent and, by the end of the year, approximately R$640 million should also be released.

“Without these lines, we had a seven-month growth in credit demand of 137%. This is a line of great interest, because there are many projects underway on clean energy, urban mobility, sustainable and resilient cities, green industry, and changes in the industrial paradigm. As it is a line with a more favorable rate, it will certainly have great appeal”, said Mercadante.

Minister Marina Silva also participated this Thursday in the 34th Meeting of the National Fund on Climate Change. Managed by the BNDES, the fund aims to finance projects related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“From next year, when we have this funding, the base is already set up and the projects will be presented from then on. Obviously, we understand these BRL 10 billion as resources with very high leverage potential, they will catalyze a dynamic going forward”, said Marina.

Earlier, at the opening of the meeting, the acting president, Geraldo Alckmin, stated that the government’s priority is to encourage a sustainable economy. “Brazil can be the great protagonist of the world, attracting investment to be able to generate jobs. We have been talking about a neo-industrialization with innovation and green, with sustainability. The question has always been: ‘where do I manufacture well and cheaply?’ Today, (the question) is ‘where do I manufacture well, cheaply and manage to offset greenhouse gas emissions?’. And then Brazil can receive much more investment to be able to grow, ”he said.

The energy transition towards clean energy sources has been a sensitive issue for the government since Petrobras asked Ibama for authorization to look for oil on the Equatorial Margin, near the mouth of the Amazon River. The request was denied by the institute, but this week, the Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) issued an opinion that contests one of Ibama’s arguments.

According to the AGU, the Sedimentary Area Environmental Assessment (AAAS) is not indispensable, so that its absence could not prevent the environmental licensing.

The opening of new oil exploration fronts is criticized by environmentalists for going against the grain of the necessary measures to contain global warming. In recent weeks, the whole world has been experiencing heat waves, which culminated in environmental fires and high temperatures across the planet.

Questioned on the subject, minister Marina Silva minimized the impact of possible oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon on Brazil’s image abroad. According to her, the AGU’s opinion on the subject and the dissent of government areas in relation to oil exploration in the Amazon cannot be seen as a contradiction.

“The world cannot identify this as a contradiction in Brazil, because this is a contradiction in the world. The world is not doing without fossil sources of energy generation”, she said. What the world recognizes is that Brazil is the country with the best conditions to have a clean energy matrix.”

According to Marina, the AGU only confirmed a decision that was made by the Supreme Court: “It is not that the AGU made a movement that implies a contradiction. The AGU just confirmed a decision, which was placed by the Supreme Court, which is also a confirmation of what is the ordinance that in 2012 established the strategic environmental assessment mechanism or assessment for the sedimentary area. The Supreme understands that it is not a condition, the ordinance itself said that it was not a condition for the licensing process, and the AGU only confirmed this”, she argued.