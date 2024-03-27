Dhe gray mice of the energy transition are hiding everywhere. There are 600,000 transformer houses in Germany, and there are more, because the demand for electricity is growing, and where it cannot be met locally by the solar system on your own roof, it comes into the house via a low-voltage line. This in turn is fed by a medium-voltage line in which the voltage is at least 10,000 volts. Transformers are needed between the voltage levels, that is clear, and every transformer has switchgear that serves, on the one hand, to protect against overload and, on the other hand, to selectively switch on or off, for example for construction work.

So far, so unspectacular, electricity wouldn't have an unpleasant property: if the voltage is high enough, it is not enough to separate metal from metal, the energy is high enough to ionize the atmospheric oxygen between the contacts, an arc is created that cannot be extinguished would lead to wear or even a fire.