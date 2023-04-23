Climate freaks have struck again. This time, they are destroying the Berlin Formula E E-Prix. Huh, but isn’t that electric and good?

It’s the weekend of the climate geeks. Just yesterday we reported about the cozy club The Tire Extinguishers who have deflated many tires of SUVs in Boston. Today it’s hit in mundane Berlin. The German capital was the scene of Formula E this weekend. Two races were held this time at the never pleasant Tempelhof airfield.

As a Dutch contribution, we still have Robin Frijns left. The Limburger was even on pole position for the second race. A boost for the man who won everything in the entry classes but never broke through in Formula 1. Earlier this season he crashed hard, resulting in an open fracture. Robin is therefore making a comeback, only his team ABT Cupra has not set the world on fire to date.

Also today it did not go smoothly in the race, with a seventeenth place as the end result. We would therefore have little reason to write about the electric racing class. Experience shows that this ecologically responsible way of tearing does not really appeal to the average reader. But…there was a remarkable event before the start.

Some climate geeks from The Letzten Generation climbed over the fences and sat on the grid in front of the cars. They were removed very quickly by the gründlich acting German marshals. Yet it was, as you can see on images, again a moment of commotion and fuss. Which of course was exactly the intention of the climate club.

++ Car racing donated ++ Wir sind auf der Rennbahn der @eFORMELdeum Alarm zu schlagen. Es ist Zeit, vom Gas zu gehen. Denn wir sind auf dem Highway in die Klimahölle mit dem Fuß auf dem Gaspedal. pic.twitter.com/Ml23sO1efT — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) April 23, 2023

Good news for Formula E: climate geeks do take it seriously as a real racing class. No kidding: it is a bit strange that Formula E is affected by this. This is because the sport is intended as the more environmentally friendly alternative to racing and also aims to warm up the general public to EVs. However, the reasoning of the climate group is the following:

The elderly woman in her rented apartment in Tempelhof freezes all winter because of her justified fear of the next electricity bill. Just a few feet away, masses of valuable energy are lost every second to our cheers. As happy as we are that it’s now e-cars hurtling down the route, it’s not right! The last generation, apparently

Whose deed?

This article Climate geeks verjteren Formula E race in Berlin appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Climate #freaks #spoil #Formula #race #Berlin