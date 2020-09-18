#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Global warming, a global issue, is closely linked to the issue of water. However, since April, the whole of France has suffered worrying episodes of drought. The waterways are dried up and the meadows literally scorched by the sun. While September is well underway, drought continues to threaten the country, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees.

In addition, with the absence of rain, water restrictions affect the whole country: 29 French departments have exceeded the alert threshold and 49 are in a crisis situation. For Ludovic Lagrande, weather forecaster, the reason for this situation is “a vast depression positioned off the coast of Portugal […] which brings up the hot air“Hydrologist Emma Haziza compares this major drought of 2020 to that of 1976 which refers.