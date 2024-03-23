This is the Forecast of the climate by REGIONSof the Meteorologic service National of Conagua, for this Saturday, March 23:

Mexico's valley

A temperate environment is forecast at dawn and cool in high areas of the Valley of Mexico. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will be warm with clear skies and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. South component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 13 to 15 °C and the maximum is 29 to 31 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 5 to 7 °C and the maximum 25 to 27 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with occasional heavy rains in Baja California and isolated rains in Baja California Sur. Possible snow and/or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. Fog banks at dawn on the western coast of the peninsula. Mild atmosphere in the morning and cold with probable frost in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in Baja California and 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California Sur, in both entities with possible dust devils.

North pacific

Partially cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy during the afternoon, with showers in Sonora and no rain in Sinaloa. Mild atmosphere in the morning, as well as cold to very cold in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in Sonora and extremely hot in Sinaloa. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in Sonora and 40 to 60 km/h in Sinaloa, in both entities with possible dust devils.

Central Pacific

Clear skies during the day and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, as well as cold in high areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, extremely hot atmosphere in the region. Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.

South Pacific

Cloudy skies during the day, with showers accompanied by electric shocks in Oaxaca and Chiapas. No rain in Guerrero. In the morning, temperate and cool atmosphere in mountain areas. During the afternoon, hot weather in the region and extremely hot on the coast. North component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with showers in Veracruz, isolated rains in Tabasco and no rain in Tamaulipas. In the morning, cool atmosphere with possible fog banks in mountain areas of Veracruz. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in the region, being very hot in Tabasco. Wind from the north with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with showers accompanied by electric shocks in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Temperate atmosphere in the morning and hot during the afternoon. North wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

North Table

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with isolated rains in San Luis Potosí and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, as well as cold with frost at dawn in mountain areas of Chihuahua and Durango. Warm atmosphere in the afternoon. Wind direction variable from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in Chihuahua, from 50 to 70 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango and Zacatecas, and from 40 to 60 km/h in San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes, in all entities with possible dust devils.

Central Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with showers in Puebla and isolated rains in Hidalgo. In addition to fog banks in the mountains of Hidalgo, Puebla and Querétaro. Clear to partly cloudy skies and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and warm to hot in the afternoon, as well as extremely hot in Morelos. Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region.