This is the Forecast of the climate by REGIONS of Mexicoof the National Metereological Service for this Sunday, March 3:

Mexico's valley

A dawn is expected with a cool atmosphere, cold in high areas and clear skies. Towards the afternoon, skies with scattered cloudiness, warm atmosphere and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Calm wind in the morning hours and from the south and southeast of 25 to 35 km/h in the afternoon hours, with gusts that could reach 50 km/h and possible dust devils. The minimum temperature forecast for Mexico City is 10 to 12 °C and the maximum is 27 to 29 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 2 to 4 °C and the maximum 23 to 25 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with intervals of showers in Baja California and no rain in Baja California Sur. Fog banks at dawn on the western coast of the peninsula. Fresh and cold morning atmosphere to very cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California Sur; both with possible dust devils. Waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the region.

North pacific

Partly cloudy sky. No rain in the region. Cool morning atmosphere, as well as cold to very cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere in Sonora and hot in Sinaloa. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora.

Central Pacific

Partially cloudy sky and no rain. Fog banks at dawn. Cool to temperate and cold morning environment in high areas of Jalisco and Michoacán. In the afternoon, hot atmosphere. Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Jalisco and Michoacán.

South Pacific

Partially sky during the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with possible showers in Oaxaca and Chiapas. No rain in Guerrero. Fog banks in the region's mountains. Cool morning atmosphere in valleys, temperate on coasts and cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. South wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains in Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco. Fog banks at dawn in mountain areas. Cool morning atmosphere, temperate on the coast and cold in the mountains of Tamaulipas and Veracruz. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere. East component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Tamaulipas.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy sky during the day. Isolated rains in Quintana Roo. No rain in Campeche and Yucatán. Cool morning atmosphere and hot afternoon. Wind from the east and southeast of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the peninsula.

North Table

Partly cloudy sky. No rain. Cold morning atmosphere in mountainous areas of Nuevo León and Zacatecas, very cold in the mountains of Coahuila and frigid in high parts of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, mild to warm atmosphere. Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua and Durango, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí , Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Central Table

Partly cloudy sky. No rain. Fresh, cold morning atmosphere in the mountains of Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla. In the afternoon, warm and very hot atmosphere in the south of Morelos and southwest of Puebla. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.