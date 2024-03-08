This is the Forecast by REGIONS of Mexico, from the National Meteorological Service, for this Friday, March 8, 2024:

Mexico's valley

At dawn, temperate environment, and cold in high areas. Clear skies most of the day. Towards the afternoon, hot weather, no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. South wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and possible dust devils. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 13 to 15 °C and the maximum is 31 to 33 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 4 to 6 °C and the maximum 25 to 27 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with the probability of isolated rain in Baja California and no rain in Baja California Sur. Cool atmosphere in the morning, and cold to very cold in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in the region. Northwest wind at 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Baja California and Baja California Sur. Waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the western coast of said Peninsula.

North pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers in Sonora and probability of snow or sleet in the early hours of the day in the mountains of said state. Partly cloudy sky and no rain in Sinaloa. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold to very cold in mountain areas of Sonora and Sinaloa (northeast). In the afternoon, hot atmosphere in Sinaloa and cool to temperate in Sonora. Wind from the west and northwest of 15 to 30 km/h in the region and with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Sonora.

Central Pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in the high parts of Michoacán. In the afternoon, hot weather in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima, being very hot in Michoacán. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Jalisco and Michoacán.

South Pacific

During the morning, partly cloudy skies and cool weather are expected in the region. In the afternoon, the atmosphere is warm to hot in areas of Guerrero and very hot in Oaxaca and Chiapas. In the afternoon, partly cloudy skies with isolated rains in Chiapas, as well as partly cloudy skies, without rain in Guerrero and Oaxaca. South component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Oaxaca and up to 70 km/h in Chiapas.

Gulf of Mexico

Cloudy sky during the day in Tamaulipas, sky with scattered clouds in Veracruz and clear sky in Tabasco. No rain in the mentioned states. Mild atmosphere in the morning in the region and cold in mountainous areas of Veracruz and with fog banks in the mountains of Tamaulipas. In the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere. South component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Veracruz and 50 to 70 km/h in Tabasco. In the afternoon and evening wind from the north with gusts of up to 80 km/h with the probability of dust devils in Tamaulipas.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. Warm atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

North Table

Cloudy skies during the day with a probability of isolated rain in Chihuahua, as well as a probability of snow or sleet falling in the first hours of the mountains of said state. No rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, cold to very cold in mountainous areas and frigid with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, cool atmosphere in Chihuahua and Sierra de Durango, warm to hot atmosphere in the region, as well as very hot in San Luis Potosí. West wind of 20 to 35 km/h with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango, and 60 to 80 km/h in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Central Table

Partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, being very hot in Morelos (south), Hidalgo (north) and Querétaro (north). Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with probability of dust devils in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Morelos.