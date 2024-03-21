This Thursday, they are expected frost and even fall snow in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, while rains strong are expected in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, while many other states will feel heat of more than 40 degrees and winds strong, according to the general forecast of the National Weather Service.

Early morning

This Thursday morning, low pressure channels extended in the interior of the country, combined with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will cause rains with intervals of showers in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, in addition to isolated rains in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, State of Mexico and Mexico City; These rains may be accompanied by electric shocks and hail.

The subtropical jet stream and a trough at altitude cause rains and showers with snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora (north and east) and Chihuahua (west and north).

Winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected in Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí. In addition, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h will occur in Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Campeche and Yucatán. The predicted gusts of wind could cause dust devils.

The formation of a dry line is expected in the Mexican northeast, it will produce wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. Likewise, the cold to very cold night environment will continue with fog and possible frost in the mountains of the northwest, north, northeast, west, center and east of Mexico, with the environment being icy in the high parts of Chihuahua and Durango.

On day

Already in the day, a cold front will approach the northeastern border of Mexico, will interact with the humidity spread by the subtropical jet stream and will generate strong gusts of wind, showers and heavy occasional rains accompanied by thunderstorms and possible hail in said region, with probable formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel will extend over the northeast, east and southeast of the country and in combination with the humidity from both oceans, will produce rains and intervals of showers accompanied by electrical discharges in the aforementioned regions, including the Peninsula of Yucatan.

The hot to very hot environment will persist in much of the Mexican territory, with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C in areas of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán .

Rain, heat, cold and winds

Rain forecast for this Thursday, March 21, 2024:

Showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as generate flooding, flooding and landslides.

Freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt, and strong winds could knock down trees or billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, March 21, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Veracruz (south) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Coahuila, Durango (west), Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, March 21, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountain ranges of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind forecast for this Thursday, March 21, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, dust devils and possible formation of whirlwinds: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with possible dust devils: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Veracruz (south) and Oaxaca (Isthmus).