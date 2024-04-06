This Saturday, the front cold 44 will be felt in northeastern states, with snow and rains included, and although in some states they will shiver with coldin half of the entities they will feel a heat marked, between 35 and 45 degrees, depending on the Forecast general of Meteorologic service National.

at dawn

During the early hours of this Saturday, the front cold No. 44 will travel through the northwest and north of Mexico, associated with a polar trough and the polar jet stream, it will cause rains strong punctual events in Baja California, with a drop in snow or sleet in the mountains of said state, as well as isolated rains in Sonora.

Likewise, it is predicted winds intense with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h in Chihuahua, and gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Baja California, Sonora, Durango and Zacatecas; all with dust devils. Also, waves of 2 to 3 m high are expected on the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel over the Mexican southeast, combined with the entry of humidity from both oceans, it will cause occasional heavy rains in Chiapas, showers in Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo, and isolated rains in Puebla, Oaxaca and Veracruz. In turn, there will be wind from the south (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Veracruz.

On day

Already in the day, cold front No. 44 will move over northern Mexico, it will interact with the polar and subtropical jet stream, as well as with a dry line over northern Coahuila, causing, during the morning, isolated rains in Baja California and Sonora, cold to very cold environment and possible snow or sleet in mountain areas of said entities; In addition, wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust devils are forecast in Chihuahua; gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas; as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in entities in the west and center of the country, including the Yucatán Peninsula.

Likewise, waves of 2 to 3 meters high will persist on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

On the other hand, low pressure channels extended over the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, in interaction with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will cause rains and showers in the mentioned regions.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will produce a hot to very hot environment, with temperatures above 40 °C in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Morelos (south), Guerrero, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán; and little chance of rain in most of the national territory (except in the northwest and northern states).

Rain forecast for this Saturday, April 6, 2024:

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Puebla, Veracruz, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Possible snow or sleet: Sierras of Baja California and Sonora (during the morning).

Heavy rains could cause landslides, ponding or flooding.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, April 6, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Morelos (south), Guerrero, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Minimum temperature forecast for this Saturday, April 6, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Wind and wave forecast for this Saturday, April 6, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua.

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with possible dust devils: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Waves 2 to 3 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.