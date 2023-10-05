Climate | Experts are worried about the warmest September in the history of measurements

Heat records have been broken all over the world after another. Experts are worried about the situation.

Just September that ended was, by a significant margin, the warmest September in the history of measurements worldwide, says a follower of climate change EU Copernicus service. According to measurements, the average temperature of the month was 16.38 degrees Celsius.

The previous September heat record is from 2020, when the average temperature was 0.5 degrees lower than this year.

The news agency Reuters reports, based on Copernicus’ data, that the global temperature from January to September was 1.4 degrees Celsius warmer than the average in the pre-industrial period between 1850 and 1900.

According to researchers, the temperature rise is now close to the 1.5 degree limit set in the Paris climate agreement in 2015.

Researchers including climate change and increasing global average temperatures El Niño weather phenomenon have accelerated the record temperatures measured recently, Reuters reports.

El Niño repeats on average every 2-7 years and was last experienced in 2018-2019. Extreme weather phenomena, such as hurricanes, heavy rains and droughts, may intensify in different parts of the world as a result of El Niño. The phenomenon alternates with La Niña, during which the climate cools.

Cognoscenti are amazed at the temperature readings in September, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

“September was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist, absolutely insane,” said the Berkeley Earth Climate Data Project Zeke Hausfather.

“I still have trouble understanding how a single year can jump so much compared to previous years,” stated the climate scientist of the Finnish Meteorological Institute again Mika Rantanen.

of the EU’s Copernicus service Samantha Burgess in turn said that “the unprecedented seasonal temperatures observed in September have broken records by an extraordinary amount.”

“The observations about Australia’s climate in September are shocking. The figures show where the maximum temperatures were record high, in many areas 3-5 degrees Celsius above average. Precipitation deficits are due to drought. Summer will be brutal”, climate researcher and author Joe Gergis comment on the situation in Australia.

September in addition, this year’s July and August were also record warm: July was the warmest measured month ever, and wildfires and heat waves were experienced all over the world.

In Greece, summer was raging The largest in the EU’s measurement history wildfire. Also in parts of Italy, terrain burned in the summer, in addition to that it suffered from storms and heavy rains. Europe is not the only continent that got its share of record heat in the summer, record readings were also measured in the western parts of the United States in July.

Heat records were also measured in summer in France, Germany and Poland, for example.

According to climate scientists interviewed by The Guardian, the events of 2023 could be a normal year a decade from now if no significant additions are made to climate action.