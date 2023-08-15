Climate | Experts: 2023 possibly the hottest in Earth’s recorded history – the situation will get even worse next year

The warming of the climate results in changes, such as rising sea levels, melting of the arctic glacier, forest and wildfires, and heavy rains.

Year There is almost a 50 percent chance that 2023 will be the warmest in recorded history, US officials say. According to the statement, next year will possibly be even hotter.

According to the US authorities, the record temperatures are especially influenced by the El Nino phenomenon, which changes the ocean currents in the Pacific Ocean and affects the weather.

“The biggest impact of El Nino will be seen in 2024,” said the director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Gavin Schmidt.

“We assume that not only will 2023 be exceptionally warm and possibly the warmest on record, but that 2024 will be even hotter,” said Schmidt.

Nasan climate change affects people and ecosystems around the globe. The warming of the climate results in changes, such as rising sea levels, melting of the arctic glacier, forest and wildfires, and heavy rains.

According to the US authorities, we should react to the issue and work to slow down climate change now, before it’s too late.

The EU’s Copernicus service, which monitors climate change, reported last week that July was the warmest month ever measured in the history of global temperature measurements.

In July, the global temperature was approximately 1.12 degrees Celsius warmer than usual. The reading was the warmest in the 174-year history of measurements.