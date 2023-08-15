Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Climate | Experts: 2023 possibly the hottest in Earth’s recorded history – the situation will get even worse next year

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Climate | Experts: 2023 possibly the hottest in Earth’s recorded history – the situation will get even worse next year

The warming of the climate results in changes, such as rising sea levels, melting of the arctic glacier, forest and wildfires, and heavy rains.

Year There is almost a 50 percent chance that 2023 will be the warmest in recorded history, US officials say. According to the statement, next year will possibly be even hotter.

According to the US authorities, the record temperatures are especially influenced by the El Nino phenomenon, which changes the ocean currents in the Pacific Ocean and affects the weather.

“The biggest impact of El Nino will be seen in 2024,” said the director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Gavin Schmidt.

“We assume that not only will 2023 be exceptionally warm and possibly the warmest on record, but that 2024 will be even hotter,” said Schmidt.

Nasan climate change affects people and ecosystems around the globe. The warming of the climate results in changes, such as rising sea levels, melting of the arctic glacier, forest and wildfires, and heavy rains.

See also  University of Helsinki President Tarja Halonen finally arrives in the hall, which she escaped for four years - Then she sits down and expresses her opinion on the apologies for the star of Africa.

According to the US authorities, we should react to the issue and work to slow down climate change now, before it’s too late.

The EU’s Copernicus service, which monitors climate change, reported last week that July was the warmest month ever measured in the history of global temperature measurements.

In July, the global temperature was approximately 1.12 degrees Celsius warmer than usual. The reading was the warmest in the 174-year history of measurements.

#Climate #Experts #possibly #hottest #Earths #recorded #history #situation #worse #year

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Inequality in figures: goals scored by women, not as well paid as theirs

Inequality in figures: goals scored by women, not as well paid as theirs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result