Climate EU parliament adopts climate law on Thursday, based on carbon-neutral union by 2050

European Parliament has adopted the new EU climate law by 442 votes to 203. 51 MEPs abstained.

The premise of the law is that the Union will be carbon neutral by 2050. Carbon neutrality means that emissions are only produced as much as can be captured.

The Climate Act also includes an emission reduction target for 2030, which is a reduction of at least 55% compared to 1990 levels.

A political agreement on climate law was reached in April. Next, approval is expected from the Council, which represents the EU member states.

The Climate Act is an important step, as a long list of other legislation will be brought into line with its objectives. The EU Commission is expected to publish proposals for changes in the law in July.

