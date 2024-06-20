At least six of the 18 apartments (provinces) of Honduras were declared on red alert this Wednesday due to the rains that will be left by the interaction of the tropical storm ‘Alberto’, which has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, reported an official source in Tegucigalpa.

In a statement, the Secretariat of National Risk and Contingency Management indicated that the phenomenon “will leave heavy rains” in the west, southwest, south and center of Honduras, “with greater rainfall in the border municipalities with El Salvador”.

The departments on red alert (evacuation) are Choluteca, Valle, La Paz, Intibucá, Lempira and Ocotepeque, the first bordering Nicaragua and the remaining five with El Salvador.

Two other departments: Francisco Morazán, center, and Copán, west, bordering Guatemala, were declared on yellow alert (surveillance).

They add up El Paraíso (east, bordering Nicaragua), Comayagua (center) and Santa Bárbara (west, bordering Guatemala), declared on green alert (preventive), adds official information.

The departments on red alert, and others in the center of the country, have been affected since the week by heavy rains, which so far have left at least one person dead, more than 6,000 affected and hundreds of people cut off from communication due to damage to roads and bridges, among other means of communication.

The civil protection organization indicated that in the populations on red alert, “forced evacuation will be carried out if necessary to safeguard life of people and their property, especially those who live in areas vulnerable to floods, landslides, landslides and on the banks of rivers.

The bad weather will continue for at least 36 hours and the cloud bands associated with tropical storm ‘Alberto’ will transport more humidity from the Pacific Ocean, indicated the same source.

The storm will also increase the waves in the Caribbean, which is why the Secretariat of Risk Management and National Contingencies recommended restricting “fishing operations, the navigation of medium and shallow draft fishing vessels, especially those that transport people”.

EFE