Climate change and extreme events: the “horribilis” year

“The world is up a highway towards’climate hell with the foot on the accelerator and the only way to put an end to all this suffering is to choose to collaborate”. With these words the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterresopened the works of the Cop 27the climate summit held in Egypt to Sharm el-Sheikh last November. A dry and decisive alarm aimed at all world leaders, in particular United States and Chinathe two largest carbon dioxide emitting countries.

Humanity, he stressed again Guterreshas a choice to make in terms of climate: decide whether to accept the course of things or take matters in hand. The climate change it is no longer something very abstract, far from the daily life of each of us, but more and more concrete. And the 2022 it was there tangible proof. A year that could be labeled as “horribilis” for the climate between heat waves abnormal, Drought, extreme events and difficulty in finding diplomatic agreements international.

