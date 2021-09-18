Mario Draghi appealed to world leaders in his statements at the EUMED Athens climate summit: “We need convinced and determined action. The transformation is gigantic, and there is no time, the costs that our citizens would suffer would be immense “.

In his speech, the premier also focused on the economic effects of the ecological transition: “We must consider that such a large and rapid ecological transition also entails immense economic and social costs. On the one hand we are determined to make this transition, on the other we are determined to protect, especially the weakest, from social costs which, as we have now seen with the increase in bills, could be truly significant “.

Precisely on the ecological transition, for Draghi “there is a fundamental role of the EU and the commission. For many reasons. One is that the EU countries are in different starting positions: the countries of the North, compared to those of the South, depend less on certain hydrocarbons. And then there is another reason why the commission is central and that is its purchasing power. In the second phase of the vaccine purchase campaign, the EU commission was extraordinary: one of the things we talked about is trying to see if this role of EU collective buyer can be extended to other experiences “.

Draghi, shortly before his speech at the Eumed summit, had sent a video message to the Forum of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate (Mef), promoted by Joe Biden. The premier had declared: “With the Paris agreement we have committed ourselves to containing global warming within 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. Most of our countries renewed this commitment at recent G20 meetings. However, we must be honest with ourselves: we are breaking this promise. If we continue with current policies, we will reach nearly 3 degrees of global warming by the end of the century with catastrophic consequences ”.

“The effects of climate change are already very clear – added Draghi – In the last 50 years, the number of disasters linked to meteorological events has quintupled. Fires are devouring forests, from California to Australia. And from Germany to China, we are seeing increasingly devastating floods. Italy is facing the rising sea level in Venice and the melting of the glaciers in the Alps ”.