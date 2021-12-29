The year 2021 comes to an end marked by the phenomenal evolution of the ESG agenda — good environmental, social and governance practices. Although the advance of Covid-19 has victimized more than 5 million people worldwide since its inception, the pandemic has served as a wake-up call for companies and governments to adopt new attitudes about their responsibility towards people. At the same time, the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) showed that the impacts of climate effects on the planet have already reached the point of irreversibility. Finally, the holding of COP26, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, established new commitments to reduce CO2 emissions. Despite the evolution of the discussion, the world suffered from several natural disasters that caused losses of at least US$ 150 billion to the economies of the affected countries.

The estimate was made by Christian Aid, a British institution that supports sustainable development and helps victims of environmental incidents. And it’s conservative. According to the study, ten of the top 15 extreme events caused by climate change cost at least $1.5 billion each. Relevant detail: only expenses with insured claims are entered in this account. In other words, the final cost is much higher. Add to the value the momentary interruption of economic activities, uninsured losses, bankruptcies resulting from the event, in addition to the incalculable loss of human lives.

Hurricane Ida that hit the United States in August, for example, fatally killed 95 people and cost US$65 billion. Europe mourned 240 people and $43 billion in damage, while flooding in China’s Henan province caused $17.5 billion in destruction, killed 320 and left more than 1 million homeless. As the report says, even though the financial costs are higher “in rich countries because they have higher property values ​​and can afford insurance,” natural disasters made no economic distinction.

In Africa, more than 850,000 people have been left homeless in rain-stricken South Sudan, while in East Africa the problem is drought. This same imbalance hit Brazil: only in December, while 15 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul suffer from a drought that has already caused a loss of more than 80% of the production of agricultural commodities, Bahia suffers from excessive rain that has already killed the less than 18 people and left more than 16 thousand homeless.

Like every New Year, a wave of hope takes over humanity. The hope for this 2021/2022, however, is that the feeling goes beyond subjectivity and turns into actions capable of changing the path of global warming and turning the planet into a system in which the balance between financial and life wealth is established in harmony.

