Europe is the fastest warming continent due to climate change in the world, and its average temperature is already 2.3 ºC higher than in the pre-industrial era.

(In addition: Nine accused of “migrant trafficking” after shipwreck in Greece are in pretrial detention)

“Europe is the region of the world that is warming up the fastest,” warned the professor Petteri TaalasSecretary General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), quoted in a report published by the UN and the European Copernicus program on Monday of this week.

(You can read: Estonia becomes the first Baltic country to legalize equal marriage)

The data is alarming if one takes into account that the entire planet warmed almost 1.2 degrees due to greenhouse gas emissionswhich means that in the European territory, from the Strait of Gibraltar to the Urals, the rate of warming is twice as fast.

There were already alerts in that regard. It should be remembered that the WMO had announced last November that Europe was warming at a rate of +0.5 ºC degrees per decade, that is to say twice as fast as the average for the rest of the five global meteorological regions.

(We recommend: The summit in France on climate finance that Gustavo Petro will attend this week)

In most of Europe, Taalas said, “high temperatures exacerbated intense and violent droughts, fueled by violent forest fires, responsible for the second area burned to date measured on the continent.”

Thus, in 2022, the temperature of the Old Continent was above the pre-industrial average, which covers between 1850 and 1900, a period that is used as a reference for the Paris Agreement on climate change.

(Also read: Artificial intelligence: what does it reveal about you and why does Europe seek to regulate it?)

The second edition of this report coincides with the celebration in Dublin (Ireland) of the sixth European Conference on Adaptation to Climate Change and seeks precisely to provide data adjusted to the specific needs of each region so that they can improve their adaptation and mitigation strategies.

This is how the streets of Italy look in the middle of the heat wave.

heat waves

According to the WMO database that appears in the report, meteorological, hydrological and climate events in Europe during 2022 directly affected some 156,000 people and caused around 16,365 deaths, almost exclusively due to heat waves.

(Keep reading: The keys to Putin’s meeting with the African peace delegation: will there be dialogue?)

“The unprecedented heat stress experienced by Europeans in 2022 was one of the main drivers of excess weather-related deaths in Europe. Unfortunately, This cannot be considered an isolated event or a climate oddity,” explained the director of C3S, Carlo Buontempo.

See also Sports schedule for Monday, April 17 The unprecedented heat stress experienced by Europeans in 2022 was one of the main drivers of excess weather-related deaths in Europe.

In this sense, he has warned that the evolution of the climate system shows that this type of event is part of a pattern “which will make extreme heat stress more frequent and more intense throughout the region”.

(You can read: The Stonehenge function, and the new theory that is so talked about)

The data shows that 67% of the events were related to floods and storms, which accounted for most of the total economic damage, whose bill amounted to 2,130 million dollars (1,944 million euros at current exchange rates).

But much more serious, in terms of mortality, were the heat waves, which concentrated 99.6% of deaths, according to the reportwhich is summarized in rising temperatures, low rainfall, more forest fires and unprecedented melting of glaciers.

(See also: Positive stories in the middle of a war? Column of Doctors Without Borders)

Implying?

The increase in temperatures and the number of consecutive days without precipitation will mean that, especially in southern Europe, it will be necessary to establish adaptation provisions associated with strict safety reviews of nuclear power plants if it is decided to keep them active. That is one of the warnings included in the second edition of the report on the State of the Climate in Europe in 2022.

In this second edition, the report focuses on energy and highlights how extreme weather events (intense heat, floods or droughts) have an increasing impact on supply, demand and infrastructures of the European energy system.

(Of interest: Italy limits wiretapping, a measure criticized by the judges)

According to the document, shutdowns of nuclear plants due to adverse weather conditions have increased in the last three decades, although, for now, they represent a very small part of the total interruptions.

In 2021, weather-related production losses accounted for 0.33% of global nuclear power generation, with low river flows and rising temperatures as the main causes.

The average temperature in Europe is already 2.3 ºC higher than in the pre-industrial era.

If long-term climate scenarios worsen, warn the WMO and C3S, Southern Europe could see some of the world’s largest percentage increases in extreme temperatureshigher than 40 °C, and the number of days followed without precipitation.

(You can read: Russia announces that it will hold elections in September: what is it about and what does it imply?)

“This result, especially with regard to the possible sites of nuclear power plants in southern Europe, underlines the need to establish adaptation provisions associated with strict safety reviews if it is decided that the plants remain active,” according to The document.

A long-term hope

The report also analyzes the effects of this phenomenon on renewable energies, the greatest use of which, according to the authors, “It allows us to have hope for the future”.

It is clear that Europe has been warming twice the world average since the 1980s, with far-reaching repercussions on the socioeconomic fabric and ecosystems (…), “but there is a ray of hope: renewables generated the last year for the first time more electricity than fossil fuels”, they emphasize.

(Also: European Union approves to regulate the use of artificial intelligence: what does it mean?)

According to EMBER’s European Electricity Review report, wind and solar produced 22.3% of the European Union’s (EU) electricity in 2022, compared to 20% generated from fossil fuels and 16% from coal.

In other words, to guarantee that the renewable objectives set by the European Union are achieved, the authors of the report argue that It is essential to know how the climatic conditions affect each technology in order to know which one to implement in each area.

(Read also: Migration: This is how you can get the European Union passport)

Renewables last year generated more electricity than fossil fuels for the first time.

The greater renewable weight in the ‘electric mix’ of 2022 was due to the increase in installed solar power but also to the fact that surface solar radiation was the highest since 1983, when records begin, and stood at 4. 9% above the 1991-2020 average.

In general, southern Europe has more solar radiation on the surface due to the solar angle and less cloud cover.

For its part, wind potential is greater over the ocean, especially off the coasts of Ireland and Portugal and the Aegean Sea, while hydroelectric power is directly related to the topography of Europe.

(You can read: NATO begins the largest air exercise in its history: what is its objective?)

In addition, the meteorological factors that determine the potential of renewable energies present a great seasonal variability, in such a way that the monthly average of the wind speed can vary from -40 to +80% of the average, that of precipitation ±30% and that of solar radiation on the surface around ±15%.

The data reveals that Solar and wind power tend to complement each other throughout the year, since solar radiation is higher in the summer semester and the intensity of the wind is usually higher in the winter..

Another piece of information to take into account in renewable deployment would be, according to the same source, that between 1991 and 2020, solar radiation on the surface has increased, while wind speed and rainfall do not show a significant trend.

(Also: Russia will start deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus from July)

bleak outlook

Europe recorded its warmest summer in history in 2022 and for countries like Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom it was the warmest year in its history.

The European average annual temperature was between the second and fourth highest on record, with an anomaly of 0.79 °C above the average for the period 1991-2020.

Meanwhile, rainfall was below average over much of the continent and 2022 was the fourth consecutive year of drought in the Iberian Peninsula and the third in the mountainous regions of the Alps and Pyrenees.

(You can read: Europe on mental health alert: continental support program launched)

In Spain, for example, water reserves decreased to 41.9% of their total capacity on July 26, with even lower percentages in some basins. And France recorded the driest January-September season, while the United Kingdom and Uccle (Belgium) experienced the driest January-August period since 1976, with major consequences for agriculture and energy production.

The glaciers of Europe, meanwhile, lost an ice volume of uus 880 cubic kilometers between 1997 and 2022.

The Alps were the most affected, with an average reduction in ice thickness of 34 metres. In 2022, they experienced a new single-year record mass loss.

According to Andreas Linsbauer, a glaciologist at the University of Zurich, this summer has been “truly extreme” for glaciers.

The Greenland Ice Sheet lost 5,362 ± 527 gigatons of ice between 1972 and 2021, contributing about 14.9 millimeters to the global average rise in sea level. According to scientific assessments, it continued to lose mass in 2022.

(Read also: The strategies with which Ukraine could recover territory conquered by Russia)

Average sea surface temperatures across the entire North Atlantic area were the warmest ever recorded and large portions of the region’s seas were affected by strong or even “severe and extreme” marine heat waves.

Rates of warming of the ocean surface, particularly in the eastern Mediterranean, Baltic and Black and southern Arctic, were more than three times the global average.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

TIME