Several regions of the world are on track to register heat records this Saturday, in the United States, Europe and Japan, which forced the authorities to take drastic measures against the danger posed by these extreme temperatures they are the latest example of the threat of climate change.

The Italian meteorological center CNI called to prepare for “the most intense heat wave of the summer and one of the most intense of all time”.

Southern Italy could record temperatures slightly above 38°C as of this Saturday in Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria and Apulia with highs “of 40 degrees and more, especially on Sunday.”

In Rome, temperatures can go up to 40°C on Monday and reach between 42 and 43°C on Tuesdaybreaking the record of 40.5°C recorded in August 2007.

The island of Sardinia is also on track to mark a new maximum that exceeds 48.8°C reached on August 11, 2021, which is the highest temperature recorded in Europe. Spain, eastern France, Germany and Poland are also facing an intense heat wave.

In Greece, the authorities decreed on Friday the closure of the Acropolis of Athens during the hottest hours of the day and on Saturday they announced the same measure. This closure of the most visited monument in Greece, which is listed by Unesco as World Heritage, was adopted “to protect workers” and “visitors”explained in a statement the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports, Lina Mendoni.

Temperatures of between 40°C and 41°C are forecast in Athens, but “the thermal sensation (…) felt by the body is considerably higher”, on top of the Acropolis, where the Parthenon is located, warned the minister.

Thermometer showing 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.8 °C) in Baker, California.

United States, China and Japan

In the United States an intense heatwave spreads from California to Texas and temperatures are expected to spike this weekend. In the southwestern states millions of people have suffered during the week the onslaught of the

extreme heat posing a risk to seniors, construction workers, delivery drivers and the homeless.

Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, registered its fifteenth consecutive day above 43ºC on Friday, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

Death Valley in California, which is one of the hottest places on Earth, can also reach new temperature peaks on Sunday with up to 54ºC.

There are several active fires in southern California, including one in Riverside County that burned more than 3,000 acres and forced evacuation orders for residents.

Some regions of China, including the capital Beijing, have also suffered spells of intense heat combined with heavy rain for weeks.

In Japan, the meteorological agency urged the population to take precautions against heat stroke this weekend, since temperatures of 38 and 39°C are expected on Sunday and Monday, which could set new records.

In the city of Akita, in northern Japan, the same amount of rain that is usual in the entire month of July was recorded in half a day, NHK reported. The downpour generated at least one landslide and forced 9,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Queues to fill a bottle of water at a public faucet in Rome's Piazza della Rotonda in the face of high temperatures.

fire risk

Globally, last month was the warmest June ever recorded, according to data from the European agency Copernicus and NASA and the United States Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The first week of July was the warmest week on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Heat is one of the deadliest weather events, the WMO noted.

In 2022, the heat in Europe caused the death of 60,000 people, with 18,000 fatalities in Italy, the most affected country, according to a study published Monday in Nature Medicine.

In addition, this heat wave increases the risk of fires. In Greece, which suffered violent forest fires in 2021 due to an exceptional heat wave, authorities warned of a high risk of fires, especially in regions where strong winds are expected.

In North America, this boreal summer has been marked by a series of weather catastrophes. The smoke from more than 500 sources of uncontrolled fire in Canada generated several episodes of air pollution which moved south, affecting large parts of the northeastern United States in June.

AFP