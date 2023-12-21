Climate crisis | The man jumped on the table and sprinkled orange powder on himself – and that sight is hard to forget

Climate activists have protested at several sporting events during the year.

Why have sports competitions become a constant object of protest by climate activists? “Environmental movements have moved to unexpected protests. “Surprising protests arouse a lot of emotions in many directions, which works as an effective means of conveying the message”, says the researcher. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Snooker The World Cup match is underway in Sheffield in April 2023. Robert Milkins thinking about his next shot. Suddenly there is a rumble on the TV broadcast. The judge looks up at the audience and opens his mouth in astonishment.

A man with short hair jumps onto the table. The balls bounce out of place. The man pours orange powder on himself. The woman who threw herself out of the audience tries to do the same at the adjacent venue, but the security guards catch her.