Climate crisis, Mattarella’s desperate appeal

The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellatogether with the Heads of State of Croatia, Greece, Malta, Portugal And Sloveniaall members of the Arraiolos Group, has pledged to support joint action initiatives against climate crisis and called on the European Union, other Mediterranean countries and the international community to keep this issue at the top of their political agenda.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage, yes to the suspension. The fury of Schlein and Conte: “Shame”

As he writes the Ansait can be read in a note from the Quirinale which also refers to climate crisis in the Mediterranean areas and the need for everyone to react immediately. “As expected, the climate crisis has arrived and has reached explosive dimensions, so much so that we are now talking about a state of climate emergency”, reads the appeal.

READ ALSO: Briatore: “Calenda, what an advertisement for Twiga. He is the best marketing director”

The Secretary General of United Nations in late July he called the current crisis a state of “global boiling”. Its effects are especially visible in our region, the Mediterranean, which is seriously affected and at immediate risk not only of shortage of water and electricitybut also of floods, widespread heat waves, fires and desertification.

Subscribe to the newsletter

