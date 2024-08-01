More of 50 people missing, Rivers overflowing and communities isolated in the mountain areas of the northern India, after several hours of heavy rain, while authorities ensure the deployment of rescue teams to rescue isolated people and to carry out searches.

Several regions of northern India, including the capitalina new delhireceived huge volumes of water as a result of hours of very intense rain last night, causing the disruption of traffic and communications.

Rains in India Photo:EFE

So far, authorities have reported the deaths of four people, two separate incidents related to the rain, although local media say the death toll is 4.so a dozen people.

Teams from the Disaster Response Force, Home Guard and Fire Services are taking part in the relief, search and rescue efforts, Chief Minister of the northern state of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters on Monday.

The government of this region of the Indian Himalayas has also requested the help of the Army to reinforce rescue efforts.

“More of 50 people are missing and the bodies of two people have been recovered in the tragic incident caused by last night’s downpour,” he said.

According to the Himachal Padresh government, the rising water level has caused flooding in rivers and streams, raising the alert for this region which is highly vulnerable to landslides, floods or mudslides caused by rainfall.

“In this hour of crisis, the state government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of the state,” Sukhu said.

In the state of Uttarakhad, also in the Indian mountain range, about 200 pilgrims traveling to a temple in this regionn were trapped by the communications cut, saccording to local media.

This happened after parts of the footpath were washed away by water, the Indian Express reported.

This episode of intense rainfall is a consequence of the monsoon, which India and the rest of the countries in South Asia experience between May and September, and which causes significant human and material damage.

Other regions such as the state of Kerala have recently reported more than a hundred deaths due to the rains.

