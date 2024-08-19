Climate crisis | “I showed Putin rocks” – a possible consequence of the war in Ukraine emerged in Azerbaijan

Climate crisis|The level of the Caspian Sea has been falling since the mid-1990s.

of Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev hosted the President of Russia on Monday in Baku Vladimir Putin and raised his concerns about the state of the Caspian Sea.

The surface of the inland sea between Europe and Asia has been falling since the mid-1990s. Russia and Azerbaijan belong to the sea coast countries.

“I showed Vladimir Vladimirovich about our meeting room [Putinille] rocks that were still two years under the surface of the water. Today they are a meter above the surface,” Aliyev said, according to Reuters.

Putin has not made a public statement on the matter.

Russia has used the resources of its armed forces located in the Caspian Sea in its full-scale war against Ukraine. Among other things, Kh-55 cruise missiles have been launched from the sea.

Researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Eurasia Center Zaur Shiriyev raised in his writing pointed out that military operations at sea could have led to an ecological disaster.

For example, according to Shiriyev, mass deaths of seals can be caused by failed launches when old missiles have fallen into the sea. Along with the missiles, toxic chemicals could also have ended up in the sea, which have accumulated in the seals at the top of the food chain.

According to Shiriyev, the noise pollution caused by the use of warships and aircraft could also disturb the seafood. However, in the current situation, it is still difficult to be sure whether the military operations have damaged the area’s flora.

This is influenced, among other things, by the fact that many of the states of the Caspian Sea do not publicly want to criticize Russia on the issue.

Presidents discussed, according to Aliyev, the situation in the sea, which is becoming an ecological disaster. A representative of the Ministry of Environment of Azerbaijan who spoke to Reuters Nazim Mahmudov according to the water level has dropped due to evaporation related to climate change. Using the Volga’s water reserves for farming has also contributed to the lowering of the surface.

The water treatment carried out by the Soviet Union in the 1960s also caused the gradual drying up of the Aral Sea. Today, only remnants of the salt lake remain and a desert has taken its place.

According to Mahmudov, changes in the level of the Caspian Sea have effects on both the environment and the economy. He called for global action to curb greenhouse gases.

The next UN climate conference will be held in November in Baku, Azerbaijan.